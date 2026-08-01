Why Did TISS Postpone Its Convocation Hours Before the Event? Students Face Travel Losses, Demand Answers

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has cancelled its 86th convocation only a few hours before the ceremony is to take place on August 2. This unexpected news has left many students disappointed and angry, who are demanding answers from the college regarding this cancellation and the expenses incurred due to this last-minute decision.

It is worth mentioning here that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant was supposed to grace the occasion as the chief guest. However, an email was sent out to students at around 12.50 am on Friday saying that the ceremony was cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

TISS Convocation Cancelled Hours Before Ceremony

Students were shocked to receive this information when they had already made arrangements to reach Mumbai or were travelling to the city along with their parents and relatives. Many have also reported that their tickets booked for travel and hotels were non-refundable or had high cancellation charges.

Working students from the graduating batch have also reported taking leave from work to attend the ceremony.

Students Say Last-Minute Decision Caused Financial Losses

Students have viewed the delay as unfortunate and disrespectful because the convocation is an important step after completion of academic endeavours and several family members have travelled from far places in order to attend the event.

One student explained how both of his/her parents had come all the way from their native place while he/she was already staying in Mumbai for work purposes. According to the student, graduating from TISS is a proud moment for him/her and the family.

Furthermore, it was also noted by some students that many graduates are struggling to find jobs, and hence they can’t travel again if the event is scheduled once again. Students also suggested that the degree certificates and final semester marksheets should be released by TISS despite not holding the convocation ceremony, which was, however, rejected by the institute.

Why Did the TISS Convocation Get Delayed?

The official statement by the university said that no details were known about the reason for the delay in the convocation. But according to the university statement, the decision to delay the convocation ceremony was made in the best interests of the institution. In addition to that, the reason for the delay was to ensure the safety of all concerned individuals.

Students argued that the authorities might have thought there could be some trouble due to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The students stated that there was no discussion about any protest, neither inside nor outside the campus. The students also added that they were not notified prior that the Chief Justice of India would be attending as the chief guest.

TISS Promises Relief, Students Seek Accountability

TISS confirmed that each application related to financial difficulty due to the postponement will be considered on a case-by-case basis. In addition, the institute mentioned that it is currently trying to find ways to rearrange the convocation ceremony.

Although it was promised, the students continue to demand accountability. According to the Progressive Students’ Forum, the institute had already delayed the declaration of final results, and now it has added more difficulties for the students.

Now the graduates are looking forward to learning about compensation, a new date for the convocation ceremony, and the issuance of the degree certificates.