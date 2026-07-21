Why Did US Embassy In India Warn Americans About Jantar Mantar Protest Three Days In Advance?

Questions are being raised after the US Embassy in New Delhi issued a Demonstration Alert for American citizens three days before the Jantar Mantar protest and other demonstrations expected across Central Delhi. Issued on July 17, the advisory warned US nationals to remain cautious on July 20 and 21, citing expected large crowds, tighter security and possible traffic disruptions around Jantar Mantar, Parliament House and Kisan Ghat. The timing of the alert has triggered debate over whether the Embassy anticipated that the Jantar Mantar protest could turn volatile, even though the advisory itself did not predict violence.

The Embassy asked American citizens to avoid crowds, monitor local media, use alternate travel routes because of possible traffic delays and maintain a low profile while moving around the city.

US Embassy in Delhi warned its people on July 17 about big protests in central Delhi on July 20 and 21. pic.twitter.com/04JOCPqrtk — Ankit (@Extreo_) July 20, 2026

Why the Jantar Mantar protest featured in the US advisory

According to the advisory, July 20 was expected to witness heavy public gatherings because of the opening of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, along with increased security by Delhi Police. It also flagged a separate protest planned for July 21, when an alliance of around 250 national farmer organisations was expected to assemble at Kisan Ghat.

The period also coincided with multiple demonstrations in Delhi, including the Jantar Mantar protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over education issues, alleged exam irregularities and demands for a minister’s resignation. Farmer groups were also mobilising against the proposed India-US trade deal.

Jantar Mantar protest alert sparks questions over timing

The advance warning has prompted some analysts and critics to question whether the United States had prior knowledge of the scale of the demonstrations. Particular attention has been drawn to phrases used in the advisory, including “large crowds,” “large gatherings,” “large scale,” “substantial disruptions to traffic,” and “strict security measures.”

However, there is no direct evidence to support claims that the United States had any role in organising the Jantar Mantar protest or had prior knowledge that it would turn violent. The advisory also made no mention of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Experts say Jantar Mantar protest warning follows standard diplomatic practice

Security experts point out that embassies across the world routinely issue similar advisories by tracking open-source intelligence, local media reports, police announcements and public event schedules. Their primary purpose is to help citizens avoid areas where disruptions are expected.

While the wording and timing of the Jantar Mantar protest alert have fuelled speculation in some quarters, experts maintain that diplomatic missions are expected to anticipate public disruptions and issue precautionary travel advice rather than signal prior knowledge of any violence.

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