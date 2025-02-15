Why Did Vijay Get ‘Y’ Security Cover? Union Home Ministry’s Decision Explained

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided ‘Y’ category security to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu. The security cover comes after an internal assessment by the Intelligence Bureau, as per sources.

In a notification issued on February 13, the Union Home Ministry directed that a team of 8 to 11 CRPF personnel, including commandos, will provide round-the-clock security to Vijay. This security arrangement is primarily to manage the large crowds that gather at his public appearances.

There are four security categories—X, Y, Z, and Z+—that the central government provides based on threat levels. Sources indicate that the decision to grant Vijay ‘Y’ category security was influenced by concerns over public safety at his events.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai criticized the DMK government for not taking the initiative to provide security to Vijay earlier. He pointed out that the central government had also granted CRPF security to AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), regardless of political alliances.

Annamalai questioned why the Tamil Nadu government failed to act despite the clear risks posed by massive gatherings at Vijay’s events. He emphasized that security arrangements should have been made at the state level when concerns about safety became apparent.

This move comes at a crucial time as Vijay’s political activities gain momentum, with his party TVK emerging as a strong force in Tamil Nadu politics.

