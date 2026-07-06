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Home > India News > Why Did Yogi Govt Rename UP’s Jalalabad? The Parashurampuri Story And Akbar Connection Explained

Why Did Yogi Govt Rename UP’s Jalalabad? The Parashurampuri Story And Akbar Connection Explained

The Yogi Adityanath cabinet has approved renaming Shahjahanpur's Jalalabad to Parashurampuri, citing its association with Lord Parashuram's birthplace.

Yogi Adityanath's cabinet approves renaming of Jalalabad (Image: ANI, file photo)
Yogi Adityanath's cabinet approves renaming of Jalalabad (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 15:44 IST

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet headed by Yogi Adityanath announced Monday that it has agreed to implement 27 out of the total 29 recommendations made to it, which includes the renaming of Shahjahanpur’s historic town of Jalalabad as Parashurampuri. The cabinet also gave the nod for the setting up of two new government medical colleges in the state, besides endorsing the Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy-2026. The decision comes at the completion stage of a process initiated since 2018 after the approval of the Union government in August 2025.

Jalalabad renaming traces back to years of proposals and approvals

As per reports, the renaming of Jalalabad was approved by the Shahjahanpur Municipal Council in March 2018 and again in September 2023. The suggestion was then endorsed by the district administration to be taken up by the government of Uttar Pradesh with the Central Government.

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No objection from the Central Government was given in August 2025 and the renaming process was then sent back to the state government for approval. With the decision of the cabinet, Jalalabad will henceforth be known as Parashurampuri after issuance of the gazette notification in Hindi, English and regional languages.

Jalalabad’s mythological identity linked to Lord Parashuram

Reports say that it is highly respected from a religious standpoint among Hindus and has been mentioned in many myths as the birthplace of Lord Parashuram. An old temple for the warrior sage exists in the place, and recently, the Uttar Pradesh Government has declared the place as Parashuram Janmabhoomi.

Supporters of the renaming said replacing Jalalabad with Parashurampuri honours the region’s indigenous heritage, Sanatan Dharma and long-standing religious beliefs. Religious leaders have welcomed the decision, saying it reflects the town’s spiritual identity and could also encourage religious tourism.

Jalalabad’s Mughal-era connection and why the name changed

Historical records trace the establishment of Jalalabad to around 1560 during the Mughal period. The town is widely believed to have been named after Mughal emperor Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar, although local accounts offer different explanations for the origin of the name.

As per reports, the state government said the demand to rename Jalalabad emerged from residents who wanted to replace a name linked to the Mughal era with one rooted in local history and faith. Alongside this decision, the Yogi Adityanath cabinet also approved the setting up of two new government medical colleges and cleared the Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy-2026, aimed at promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, investment and employment over the next five years.

Also Read: 6 Fishermen Missing Off Visakhapatnam Coast After Boat Suffers Mechanical Fault; Rescue Operation Intensifies   

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Why Did Yogi Govt Rename UP’s Jalalabad? The Parashurampuri Story And Akbar Connection Explained
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Why Did Yogi Govt Rename UP’s Jalalabad? The Parashurampuri Story And Akbar Connection Explained
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