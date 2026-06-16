Why DMK Called Rahul Gandhi ‘A Massive Joke’ And Blamed Him For INDIA Bloc Friction

The DMK has come out with a vicious assault on Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition and once was an ally, as the IT cell of the party along with its spokesperson Murasoli have targeted the role of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi within the opposition ranks. The assault has emerged against the backdrop of increasing rifts between the two political parties, DMK and Congress, owing to events that unfolded in Tamil Nadu as well as in the INDIA group. According to reports, the post said, “We carried the INC on our shoulders when they were fighting for their political survival, only for them to jump ship the second they saw a shiny new toy.” It ended by describing Rahul Gandhi as “a massive joke.” The remarks came after Congress, which had contested the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as part of the DMK-led alliance and won five seats, later exited the alliance and joined the Vijay-led TVK government as a coalition partner.

Growing rift after alliance split and INDIA bloc disagreements

The relationship between the two parties at the national level has also deteriorated. The DMK refused to attend an INDIA Bloc meeting because it said that it would not participate in a meeting organized by Congress but reiterated that it would be committed to other opposition parties’ agenda points in the alliance.

Against this backdrop, a strongly worded editorial published in Murasoli on Monday accused Rahul Gandhi of speaking about opposition unity while contributing to divisions among alliance partners. As per reports, the editorial asked, “Rahul Gandhi is lecturing on unity. But who weakened that unity in various states?” It argued that Congress had often created friction with parties that were part of the INDIA bloc.

Editorial recalls criticism from allies and questions Congress’ approach

The Murasoli editorial devoted significant attention to criticism directed at Rahul Gandhi by Left parties in Kerala. It recalled objections raised when Rahul Gandhi, during election campaigning, demanded the arrest of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and accused the Left Democratic Front government of having a secret understanding with the BJP.

According to the editorial, those remarks led Left leaders to question whether Congress was more focused on attacking allies than confronting the BJP. It further alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Congress had repeatedly worked against INDIA bloc constituents even in states where those parties were better placed to challenge the BJP. The article cited criticism from Left parties, Samajwadi Party leaders and other alliance partners as evidence of recurring tensions.

Tamil Nadu developments become fresh flashpoint

Drawing comparisons with events in Tamil Nadu, the editorial alleged that Congress had betrayed the DMK after contesting and winning seats under the alliance banner. It claimed that the decision by Congress legislators to later join the TVK-led government had the knowledge and approval of the party’s central leadership.

The article also questioned whether Rahul Gandhi’s recent assurances to alliance partners would be trusted in light of Congress’ actions in Tamil Nadu. In its conclusion, Murasoli blamed what it called Rahul Gandhi’s “political immaturity” and inconsistency for growing strains within the opposition alliance. It ended with a rhetorical question about who was responsible for “churning poison instead of nectar” within the INDIA bloc and suggested that many of the alliance’s current troubles stemmed from Congress’ own actions.

Congress has not issued an official response to the editorial. According to reports, Congress sources rejected the allegations and defended their stand, saying, “The Congress has respected the people’s mandate in Tamil Nadu,” while dismissing claims that the party had undermined either the DMK or the INDIA bloc.

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