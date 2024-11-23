‘Why Do All 99% Charged Batteries Give Votes To BJP?’ Swara Bhasker Questions EVM’s As Husband Fahad Ahmad Trails After Steady Lead

As vote counting in Maharashtra’s Anushakti Nagar reached its final stages, actor Swara Bhasker raised concerns over the integrity of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after her husband, Fahad Ahmad, began trailing despite leading earlier. Ahmad, contesting from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, is now behind by over 3,000 votes to Sana Malik of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

As vote counting neared completion in Maharashtra’s Anushakti Nagar, actor Swara Bhasker raised questions about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) when her husband, Fahad Ahmad, began trailing after leading for several rounds. Ahmad, who is contesting from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, is now trailing by over 3,000 votes to Sana Malik, a candidate from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Untill EVMs with 99 percent charge were opened

Taking to X, Bhasker noted that Fahad Ahmad had been leading in the Anushakti Nagar seat until the EVMs with 99 percent charge were opened. “In Anushakti Nagar vidhaan sabha, after a steady lead by Fahad Zirar Ahmad of NCP-SP… suddenly, in rounds 17, 18, and 19, 99% battery charged EVMs were opened, and the BJP-supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate took the lead,” she wrote.

Bhasker questioned how machines, which had been used for voting throughout the day, could have batteries charged to 99 percent. “Why do all 99% charged batteries give votes to BJP and its allies?” she asked, tagging the Election Commission and senior leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Swara Bhasker husband Fahad Ahmad to take matter with ECI

Ahmad also tweeted, confirming that he had been leading until round 17 and expressed his intention to take up the matter with the Election Commission.

Fahad Ahmad is competing against Sana Malik, the daughter of veteran leader and former Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

Meanwhile, the NDA has achieved a significant lead in Maharashtra, with current results showing them ahead in 225 out of 288 seats.

Maharashtra assembly election results

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, which had secured 30 of 48 Lok Sabha seats just a month ago, is trailing with only 56 seats in the state polls. The Sharad Pawar-led faction, which contested 87 seats, is currently leading in 13.

In the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly election, the key contest is between the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti alliance – BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

