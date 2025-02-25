Why Do Earthquakes Happen And How To Stay Safe During One?

Earthquakes occur due to sudden movements in the Earth’s crust, primarily caused by the shifting of tectonic plates. The Earth’s outer shell is divided into several large and small plates that float on the semi-fluid mantle beneath them.

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit the Bay of Bengal near Odisha’s Puri at 6:10 AM on Tuesday, with tremors reaching Kolkata.

The National Center for Seismology reported that the earthquake’s epicenter was in the Bay of Bengal, positioned at 19.52°N latitude and 88.55°E longitude. It occurred at a depth of 91 kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface.

Why Do Earthquakes Happen?

Earthquakes are among the most unpredictable natural disasters, capable of causing widespread destruction within seconds. Understanding why they happen and how to stay safe can significantly reduce risks during such events.

Earthquakes occur due to sudden movements in the Earth’s crust, primarily caused by the shifting of tectonic plates. The Earth’s outer shell is divided into several large and small plates that float on the semi-fluid mantle beneath them. These plates move constantly but very slowly. When they collide, slide past, or pull away from each other, stress builds up along fault lines. Once this stress exceeds the rock’s breaking point, it is released in the form of seismic waves, causing the ground to shake—an earthquake.

Types of Earthquakes

Tectonic Earthquakes: Caused by the movement of tectonic plates. Volcanic Earthquakes: Occur due to volcanic activity and magma movement. Induced Earthquakes: Triggered by human activities such as mining, reservoir-induced seismicity (due to dams), or geothermal energy extraction.

Where Do Earthquakes Happen?

Earthquakes are most common along tectonic plate boundaries. The most earthquake-prone areas include the Pacific Ring of Fire (which covers countries like Japan, Indonesia, and the U.S. west coast), the Himalayas, and parts of the Middle East.

What to Do When an Earthquake Happens?

Before an Earthquake: Be Prepared

Identify safe spots in each room, such as under sturdy tables or against interior walls.

Secure heavy furniture, shelves, and appliances to walls to prevent them from toppling.

Prepare an emergency kit with essentials like water, food, a flashlight, batteries, and a first-aid kit.

Establish a family emergency communication plan in case of separation.

During an Earthquake: Stay Safe

If Indoors:

Drop, Cover, and Hold On : Drop to your hands and knees, cover your head and neck under a sturdy table or furniture, and hold on until the shaking stops.

: Drop to your hands and knees, cover your head and neck under a sturdy table or furniture, and hold on until the shaking stops. Stay away from windows, glass, or anything that can shatter.

Do not use elevators. If inside a tall building, be prepared for fire alarms and sprinklers to go off.

If Outdoors:

Move away from buildings, streetlights, and power lines.

Stay in open areas to avoid falling debris.

If in a car, pull over safely and stay inside until the shaking stops.

If Near the Coast:

Move to higher ground immediately in case of a tsunami warning.

After an Earthquake: Stay Alert

Check yourself and others for injuries and provide first aid if necessary.

Be prepared for aftershocks, which can follow the main earthquake and cause further damage.

Avoid damaged buildings and be cautious of falling debris.

Listen to emergency broadcasts for updates and instructions.

While earthquakes are natural and unpredictable, preparedness and quick action can save lives. Understanding the causes of earthquakes and following safety guidelines can help minimize damage and ensure survival during and after an earthquake. Always stay informed, be prepared, and act wisely in the face of natural disasters.