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Home > India News > Why Do MHA, RBI Harness AI To Detect, Shut Down Mule Accounts?

Why Do MHA, RBI Harness AI To Detect, Shut Down Mule Accounts?

The MHA and RBI are increasingly using artificial intelligence to identify and shut down mule accounts involved in cyber fraud. AI helps detect suspicious transaction patterns, track criminal networks, and prevent stolen money from moving through the banking system, strengthening India's digital financial security.

Why Do MHA, RBI Harness AI To Detect, Shut Down Mule Accounts? (Via X)
Why Do MHA, RBI Harness AI To Detect, Shut Down Mule Accounts? (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 15:51 IST

As digital payments continue to grow rapidly across India, cybercriminals are finding new ways to move stolen money through the banking system. One of the biggest challenges facing law enforcement agencies and banks today is the rise of “mule accounts” that are used to receive, transfer, and withdraw money obtained through online fraud. To tackle this threat, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have increasingly turned to artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced data analytics to identify suspicious accounts and prevent financial crimes before victims suffer major losses.

What Are Mule Accounts?

A mule account is a bank account used to transfer illegally acquired funds on behalf of criminals. In many cases, fraudsters convince individuals to open accounts or allow access to existing ones in exchange for commissions or other incentives. Sometimes account holders are fully aware of the activity, while in other cases they become unwitting participants.

These accounts act as temporary channels through which stolen money is routed, making it difficult for investigators to trace the final beneficiaries.

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How AI Helps Detect Suspicious Transactions

Traditional monitoring systems often struggle to keep pace with the massive volume of daily banking transactions. AI-powered systems, however, can analyze millions of transactions in real time and identify unusual patterns that may indicate fraudulent activity.

The technology can detect accounts receiving money from multiple unrelated sources, sudden spikes in transaction volumes, rapid fund transfers, and repeated withdrawals across different locations. Such patterns are commonly associated with mule account operations.

AI tools can also link seemingly unrelated accounts through behavioural analysis, helping authorities uncover larger fraud networks.

MHA-RBI Coordination Strengthens Cybersecurity

The MHA’s cybercrime units and the RBI have been working closely with banks, payment platforms, and financial institutions to strengthen monitoring systems. Information gathered from fraud complaints, suspicious transaction reports, and cybercrime investigations is increasingly being integrated into AI-based platforms.

When an account is flagged as potentially being used for illegal activities, banks can place restrictions, freeze transactions, or conduct further verification before allowing funds to move.

Protecting Citizens From Online Scams

Officials believe that early detection of mule accounts can significantly reduce financial losses suffered by victims of phishing scams, investment frauds, impersonation schemes, and fake online job offers.

Experts say cybercriminals depend heavily on mule networks to launder stolen funds. Disrupting these networks weakens entire fraud operations and improves the chances of recovering money. As digital banking expands, AI is becoming one of the most important tools in India’s fight against cyber-enabled financial crimes, helping authorities stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated fraudsters.

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Why Do MHA, RBI Harness AI To Detect, Shut Down Mule Accounts?
Tags: artificial intelligence bankingcyber fraud preventiondigital banking fraudfinancial crime investigationhome-hero-pos-6MHA cybercrimemule accountsonline scam detectionRBI AI monitoring

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Why Do MHA, RBI Harness AI To Detect, Shut Down Mule Accounts?

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Why Do MHA, RBI Harness AI To Detect, Shut Down Mule Accounts?
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