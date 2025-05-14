Why Do Orcas Never Attack Humans? Swimmers Say They Feel Safer With Them Than Sharks

They're big, powerful, and incredibly smart. Nicknamed the "velociraptors of the sea," orcas—also known as killer whales—are famous for their teamwork and brutal hunting skills. Seals, sharks, and even whales fall victim to their carefully coordinated attacks. But what about humans?

It might surprise you to learn that wild orcas almost never attack people. In fact, there are only a handful of incidents ever reported. But before you start planning a swim with these ocean giants, marine experts are sounding a clear warning: don’t push your luck.

“Treat Them Like a Grizzly Bear”

While you may see videos of people swimming with orcas in places like New Zealand or Norway, that doesn’t mean it’s wise—or safe.

“I have never been in the water with killer whales and would not recommend it,” said Professor Volker Deecke, a wildlife conservation expert from the University of Cumbria. “While they are unlikely to be overtly aggressive to people, they are big powerful animals, and can cause injury even accidentally if disturbed. Treat them like you would a grizzly bear.”

Simply put, just because they don’t usually harm humans doesn’t mean they’re harmless.

The Law Says: Stay Away

In New Zealand, there are strict rules in place to keep people away from whales. Under the Marine Mammals Protection Regulations 1992, swimming within 100 meters (328 feet) of a whale can land you with a hefty $10,000 fine—roughly $6,100 USD.

And even though authorities say “no records exist of deliberate fatal attacks on humans” by wild orcas, there have still been a few eyebrow-raising encounters.

A Rare Fatal Tale—Fact or Folklore?

A story shared in a 2014 paper by two Igloolik elders describes a tragic event where a young man approached some orcas trapped in ice, thinking he could outrun them if they gave chase. One of the orcas broke through the ice and reportedly killed him.

The story is unverified, and the storytellers weren’t witnesses themselves. But the fact it happened under such unusual conditions—when the orcas were stuck and possibly stressed—could explain the rare aggression. Even if true, this seems to be a one-off, not the norm.

Close Calls, But No Fatalities

There are only two well-documented cases of wild orcas having close (but non-lethal) encounters with people:

In 1972, a surfer in California was bitten by a wild killer whale.

In 2005, a 12-year-old boy in Alaska was bumped—but not bitten—by an orca while swimming in shallow water.

That second case is especially interesting. The boy wasn’t wearing a wetsuit when a pod of transient orcas entered the bay. One adult male rushed toward him, making loud gunshot-like sounds underwater. But when the whale reached him, it simply bumped him and swam away.

Why Don’t Orcas Hunt Humans?

The reason orcas don’t usually attack us may come down to biology and experience.

“Killer whales and other toothed whales have a highly sophisticated sensory toolkit that helps them determine what is and isn’t suitable prey,” explained Professor Deecke. “Whereas sharks rely on olfaction and visual cues, killer whales use their echolocation to detect prey at ranges of several hundred metres and only switch to visual cues at close range.”

And while orcas are generalists as a species, each population tends to have a specialized diet. Some hunt seals, others go for fish or whales—but humans aren’t on the menu.

Wetsuit or Not, It Matters

Another surprising factor that might affect how orcas perceive people is what we’re wearing.

“A bare-skinned human may appear vaguely similar to, say, a seal… however a human wearing a wet- or drysuit will ‘look’ very different, as the air bubbles in the neoprene will reflect all sound,” said Deecke.

In the Alaska case, Deecke believes the boy’s lack of a wetsuit made him appear prey-like from a distance. But when the orca got closer and realized the boy didn’t match its usual prey image, it abandoned the attack.

Captive Orcas: A Different Story

While wild orcas show little interest in humans, things are very different in captivity. Over the years, several captive orcas have attacked—and even killed—trainers.

Experts say these tragic events are due in part to the mental toll of captivity on such intelligent and social animals. The controversial documentary Blackfish highlighted just how unsuitable confinement is for orcas, sparking global outcry and calls for reform.

Up Close with the Giants of the Sea

Professor Deecke has spent time near orcas during research missions—and the experience left a lasting impression.

“I have been around killer whales in small inflatables during several attacks on marine mammals,” he said. “On occasion, individuals came over to inspect the boat, surfacing in close proximity and often exhaling particularly forcefully.”

He added, “I remember that on one occasion a large juvenile opened her mouth and showed off her teeth before diving under the boat. Witnessing their strength and power at close range is certainly intimidating and I had no desire to dive in!”

Respect Their Space

Despite their name, killer whales are not killers of people—at least not in the wild. But they are massive, smart predators, and treating them casually is a mistake.

Whether you’re in Norwegian fjords, the Pacific Northwest, or the coast of New Zealand, remember the advice from experts like Professor Deecke: admire orcas from a distance and follow local wildlife laws.

They may not see us as food—but in the wrong situation, one wrong move could still make things dangerous.