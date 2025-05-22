‘Why Does Your Blood Boil Only In Front Of Cameras’ Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his silence on key national security issues and recent US claims on India-Pakistan mediation.

In a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday raised a series of pointed questions over India’s handling of the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan’s statements, and recent claims made by US President Donald Trump regarding mediation between India and Pakistan.

Taking to social media, Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of compromising national interests and questioned his silence on critical international matters. “Modiji, stop giving hollow speeches. Just tell me why did you believe Pakistan’s statement on terrorism? Why did you sacrifice India’s interests by bowing to Trump? Why does your blood boil only in front of cameras? You have compromised the honour of India,” Gandhi wrote.

मोदी जी, खोखले भाषण देना बंद कीजिए। सिर्फ इतना बताइए:

1. आतंकवाद पर आपने पाकिस्तान की बात पर भरोसा क्यों किया?

2. ट्रंप के सामने झुककर आपने भारत के हितों की कुर्बानी क्यों दी?

3. आपका ख़ून सिर्फ़ कैमरों के सामने ही क्यों गरम होता है? Advertisement · Scroll to continue आपने भारत के सम्मान से समझौता कर लिया! pic.twitter.com/HhjqbjDsaB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 22, 2025

Congress Questions Government’s Silence Over Terrorism and US Claims

Echoing Rahul Gandhi’s concerns, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also targeted PM Modi’s speech at a public rally in Bikaner, Rajasthan, calling it “hollow” and “filmi.” Ramesh demanded answers over the lack of government action following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

“Why are the brutal killers of Pahalgam still free, especially when reports suggest they were involved in three earlier attacks in Poonch, Gagangir, and Gulmarg? Why hasn’t the Prime Minister chaired an all-party meeting or called a special Parliament session to address the escalating threats?” Ramesh questioned.

Ramesh also criticized PM Modi’s silence over Donald Trump’s recent claim that the US had played a key role in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory strike launched on May 7.

“Trump has made this claim eight times in the last eleven days. Why is there no official response from PM Modi or the Ministry of External Affairs? Why the silence?” asked Ramesh.

PM Modi Responds with Emotional Speech Post-Operation Sindoor

During his rally in Bikaner, Prime Minister Modi lauded the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor and recalled the pain of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

“On April 22, terrorists destroyed the sindoor from the foreheads of our sisters. Those bullets fired in Pahalgam pierced the hearts of 140 crore Indians. India has made it clear Pakistan will pay a heavy price for every terror attack. There is no blood in Modi’s veins, but hot sindoor,” Modi declared, invoking his popular 2019 line, “Saugandh mujhe iss mitti ki, mein desh nahi mitne dunga, mein desh nahi jhukne dunga.”

India Refutes Trump’s Mediation Claim, Reaffirms Bilateral Policy on Kashmir

Amid escalating diplomatic discourse, India officially refuted Trump’s mediation claim, reiterating its long-held stance that all issues with Pakistan, especially those related to Jammu and Kashmir, are strictly bilateral.

Despite this, Congress has accused the government of trying to “divert attention” by sending delegations abroad instead of addressing domestic and international concerns directly. On Thursday, an all-party parliamentary delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde met with foreign leaders in Japan and the UAE to garner support in India’s fight against terrorism.

In Abu Dhabi, UAE parliamentarian Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi expressed solidarity with India, affirming support in the global fight against terrorism.

