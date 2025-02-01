Why EAM Jaishankar Said He ‘Feels Ashamed To Travel Abroad’

As Delhi heads into its assembly elections, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar sharply criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government for failing to provide basic amenities to residents. Speaking at a BJP campaign event, Jaishankar expressed his embarrassment when representing Delhi abroad due to the city’s infrastructural shortcomings.

Jaishankar’s Discomfort While Abroad

During a campaign event for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jaishankar remarked that while visiting foreign countries, he feels ashamed to reveal the hardships faced by Delhi residents. “Whenever I visit foreign countries, I hide one thing from the world. I feel ashamed to go abroad and say that people living in the national capital do not get houses, do not get cylinders, or piped water under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and do not get the benefit of Ayushman Bharat,” he said, speaking to the South Indian community in Delhi.

A Veiled Attack By Jaishankar on the AAP Government

Jaishankar further criticized the AAP-led Delhi government, emphasizing that Delhi has stagnated under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership. “It is unfortunate that in the last 10 years, Delhi has been left behind. The residents of Delhi are not given their rights to water, electricity, gas, cylinders, health treatment,” Jaishankar said. He urged the public to reflect on their decision in the upcoming election: “If the government here does not give you your rights, then on 5th February, think that this government should be changed.”

Jaishankar Raises Issue Of Civic Ammenities In the Capital

Earlier in the week, Jaishankar had also raised concerns about the deteriorating infrastructure in Delhi, particularly the condition of roads and water supplies. While speaking at a session titled “Youth for Viksit Bharat” at Hansraj College, Delhi University, he highlighted the city’s role in shaping India’s future. “Without youth, there is no ‘Viksit Bharat’. Delhi, as the national capital, carries a special responsibility. When people from other countries visit Delhi, their impression of India is shaped by what they see here,” Jaishankar commented.

Delhi’s Role in the Vision of a Developed India

Jaishankar emphasized that a developed Delhi is essential to realizing the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). “Viksit Delhi is central to ‘Viksit Bharat’. It should be a model for the country and even beyond,” he remarked. However, his criticism extended to the city’s urban issues, particularly the lack of infrastructure in unauthorized colonies. “In the last five years, I have seen so many issues. Unauthorised colonies have no roads, no regular water supplies,” Jaishankar noted.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with the ruling AAP government facing a formidable challenge from the opposition. Election results will be announced on February 8.

