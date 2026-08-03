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Home > India News > Why FSSAI Banned Select Popular Whisky And Rum Brands In India

Why FSSAI Banned Select Popular Whisky And Rum Brands In India

FSSAI has barred the sale of select Old Monk, Royal Challenge, and Antiquity Blue batches in India over unauthorized artificial flavouring.

Laboratory testing revealed that manufacturers were adding artificial or nature-identical "whisky flavour" to whisky and "rum flavour" to rum. (Source:Instagram)
Laboratory testing revealed that manufacturers were adding artificial or nature-identical "whisky flavour" to whisky and "rum flavour" to rum. (Source:Instagram)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-08-03 17:31 IST

In a latest development, India’s food safety regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has barred the sale of select Indian whisky and rum brands. According to a Reuters report, the regulator halted sales after inspections revealed unapproved artificial flavouring practices that fail to meet accepted standards.  

Why Popular Whisky And Rum Brands Banned in India?

In its report, the FSSAI stated that affected products—manufactured by Diageo India’s United Spirits, Inbrew Beverages, and Mohan Rocky Springwater used artificial flavouring to artificially achieve desired taste and aroma instead of relying on conventional production methods.  Laboratory testing revealed category-specific additives—such as adding artificial rum flavour to rum and whisky flavour to whisky—rather than relying on natural ingredients and standard aging. The FSSAI noted in a statement that there is “no internationally recognized manufacturing practice” that allows adding synthetic rum flavour to rum or whisky flavour to whisky. However, it remains unconfirmed whether the ban applies strictly to products made at the inspected facilities or extends to the same brands produced at other manufacturing units.  

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Which are the Affected Brands and Manufacturing Units

The recent order impacts several prominent liquor brands:  United Spirits’ Antiquity Blue Whisky and Royal Challenge Whisky manufactured at its Madhya Pradesh facility. Inbrew Beverages including Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky and Old Cask Deluxe XXX Rum produced in Madhya Pradesh and three variants of Old Monk manufactured by Mohan Rocky Springwater in Maharashtra.

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Why FSSAI Banned Select Popular Whisky And Rum Brands In India
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Why FSSAI Banned Select Popular Whisky And Rum Brands In India

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Why FSSAI Banned Select Popular Whisky And Rum Brands In India
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