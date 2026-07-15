Why Governor’s Visit Prompts Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University to Ban Non-Veg Food at Hostels

A major controversy has erupted in Lucknow after King George’s Medical University (KGMU) banned the cooking and serving of non-vegetarian food in all hostel messes, which also includes private messes run by students. The university issued strict instructions after reports suggested that Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had raised concerns about non-vegetarian food being served on the campus. Opposition parties are criticising the ban by labelling the decision “autocratic.” They also questioned why the government had not issued any formal written order. Meanwhile BJP supported the idea of the university to set their own rules.

Why Did KGMU Ban Non-Vegetarian Food in Student-Run Messes?

Providing details on the administration’s move, Kumar Shantanu, Media Co-in-charge of KGMU, stated that while university-managed messes were already vegetarian, the restriction has now been extended to student-run cooperative messes.

“Approximately 18 messes are operating on the KGMU campus. The Governor received information that non-vegetarian food was being cooked and served there. Regarding the messes directly managed by KGMU, it is absolutely clear that non-vegetarian food has never been cooked or served there. It was clarified that this was happening in private or cooperative messes run by the students themselves. Following the Governor’s remarks, strict instructions have been issued prohibiting non-vegetarian food in those messes, effective immediately. If any violation is found hereafter, strict action will be taken,” Shantanu said.

Opposition Criticising KGMU’s Non-Vegetarian Food Ban

The move has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), National Spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand, who labelled the decision as “autocratic” and questioned the lack of a formal written order.

“In government administration, official directives are not issued verbally. If an order is to be given, it must be in writing. Issuing dictates on what people should eat or drink amounts to an arbitrary, autocratic decree. If the KGMU university administration complies with it, the Samajwadi Party believes this constitutes a violation of both the Constitution and the law,” Chaand asserted.

Opposing the ban, Islamic scholar Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali urged the KGMU administration to reconsider, citing health reasons. “More than 61 per cent of Indians are non-vegetarian. From a medical standpoint, non-vegetarian food is beneficial for human health and helps boost immunity. Making such a decision at a prestigious medical college like KGMU sends a very wrong message,” he noted.

What Did BJP Say on Medical University’s Non-Veg Ban?

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supported the university’s authority to set its own rules. BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said, “Different educational institutions have their own distinct policies. It is ultimately the prerogative of the university to decide what kind of food arrangements to make for the students, often taking into account the dietary preferences of the majority of the student body. This should not be turned into a matter of controversy.”

Meanwhile, Maulana Yaqoob Abbas termed it an “internal arrangement”, stating that students who wish to consume non-vegetarian food are free to do so outside the campus.

Inputs from ANI

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