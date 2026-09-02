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Home > India News > Why Gurugram Failing ‘Millennium City’ Tag and How Long The City Suffer Infrastructure Woes During Every Rainy Season; Where Does the Responsibility Lie?

Why Gurugram Failing ‘Millennium City’ Tag and How Long The City Suffer Infrastructure Woes During Every Rainy Season; Where Does the Responsibility Lie?

Gurugram’s recurring waterlogging crisis has once again exposed glaring questions over the Municipal Corporation and civic administration, with stranded school buses, flooded roads, paralysed traffic and submerged homes highlighting the city’s chronic drainage failure.

Why Gurugram Failing 'Millennium City' Tag?
Why Gurugram Failing 'Millennium City' Tag?

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-02 15:06 IST

Gurugram, the city that markets itself as India’s corporate powerhouse under the “Millennium City” tag, has turned into a cautionary tale once again this monsoon. Children stuck inside at least 12 school buses sat for hours in water-filled streets, while their parents made their way through flooded roads just to reach them. Once more, the city’s glass towers and gated communities couldn’t hold up against a few hours of rain.
 

Another Annual Wake-Up Call

 
The recent spell of heavy rain left large parts of the city underwater, trapping school buses for hours with hungry, exhausted children stuck inside. This wasn’t some one-off mishap. It’s simply what monsoon season looks like in Gurugram now, with the Signature Tower underpass turning into a waterfall and stretches of Golf Course Extension Road and Sohna Road becoming flowing streams within minutes of the first heavy shower.
 
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

When Even Posh Localities Aren’t Spared

 
What makes Gurugram’s flooding notable is that it doesn’t distinguish between planned neighbourhoods and unplanned ones, or premium addresses and ordinary ones. Residents in some of the city’s most upscale gated societies have repeatedly woken up to water pushing through basement doors and into ground-floor homes. Underground parking in high-rise buildings has flooded to the point where cars sit half-submerged, with owners returning to find their vehicles floating rather than parked where they left them. In a city that sells itself on premium living, the image of luxury cars stranded in flooded basements has become an almost routine part of the monsoon.
 

From Daily Commute To Daily Struggle

 
The flooding goes beyond mere inconvenience, it derails everything people need to get done in a day. Major roads relied on by thousands to reach work, including Sohna Road, MG Road, Golf Course Extension Road and the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, turn into standing pools deep enough that people wade through waist-high water just to reach their offices. A drive that should take twenty minutes stretches into hours, and some commuters have described being stuck for so long that they slept in their cars overnight before heading straight to work the next morning. On the worst days, companies have simply told employees to stay home because the roads leading to their own offices were impossible to navigate.
 
Weather
Weather

Traffic That Brings The City To A Halt

 
Long traffic jams have become just as much a fixture of Gurugram’s monsoon as the flooding itself. Key roads and junctions like Rajiv Chowk, Subhash Chowk and Narsinghpur grind to a complete standstill for hours after heavy rain, with cranes needed to haul stranded vehicles out of the water. A short drive across the city can turn into a multi-hour ordeal, leaving commuters stuck with nowhere to go, forward or back.
 

A City Built Over Its Own Drainage

 
Experts trace the problem back to how the city itself was built. Fields, ponds and natural water channels that once existed got paved over as private developers converted agricultural land into high-rises, malls and roads through the ’90s and 2000s. Natural drainage paths vanished in the process, leaving the city with nowhere for rainwater to go once it falls.
 

Who’s Accountable?

 
Civic infrastructure and stormwater drainage fall under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), part of Haryana’s Urban Local Bodies Department, headed by Minister Vipul Goel, with Ashok Kumar Meena, IAS, serving as Commissioner and Secretary, and Mukul Kumar, IAS, as Director General. Residents and activists accuse the civic body of failing to clean out drains before every monsoon despite yearly assurances.
 

Promises On Paper, Chaos On Ground

 
A fresh school bus evacuation plan has been rolled out following this latest incident, but similar plans have followed nearly every flood in recent memory, only to be forgotten once the rains ease off. The same question keeps resurfacing: how many more monsoons, stranded buses and floating cars will it take before Gurugram’s authorities actually fix the problem instead of just announcing another plan?
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Why Gurugram Failing ‘Millennium City’ Tag and How Long The City Suffer Infrastructure Woes During Every Rainy Season; Where Does the Responsibility Lie?

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Why Gurugram Failing ‘Millennium City’ Tag and How Long The City Suffer Infrastructure Woes During Every Rainy Season; Where Does the Responsibility Lie?

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Why Gurugram Failing ‘Millennium City’ Tag and How Long The City Suffer Infrastructure Woes During Every Rainy Season; Where Does the Responsibility Lie?

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Why Gurugram Failing ‘Millennium City’ Tag and How Long The City Suffer Infrastructure Woes During Every Rainy Season; Where Does the Responsibility Lie?
Why Gurugram Failing ‘Millennium City’ Tag and How Long The City Suffer Infrastructure Woes During Every Rainy Season; Where Does the Responsibility Lie?
Why Gurugram Failing ‘Millennium City’ Tag and How Long The City Suffer Infrastructure Woes During Every Rainy Season; Where Does the Responsibility Lie?
Why Gurugram Failing ‘Millennium City’ Tag and How Long The City Suffer Infrastructure Woes During Every Rainy Season; Where Does the Responsibility Lie?

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