Why Gurugram Failing ‘Millennium City’ Tag and How Long The City Suffer Infrastructure Woes During Every Rainy Season; Where Does the Responsibility Lie?

Another Annual Wake-Up Call
When Even Posh Localities Aren’t Spared
From Daily Commute To Daily Struggle
Traffic That Brings The City To A Halt
A City Built Over Its Own Drainage
Who’s Accountable?
Promises On Paper, Chaos On Ground
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.