Sunday, March 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Why Has A Bengaluru Man's Unicycle Sparked A Debate Over The Internet?

Why Has A Bengaluru Man’s Unicycle Sparked A Debate Over The Internet?

A recent video of a man riding a unicycle through the heavy traffic of Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) has taken the internet by storm.

A recent video of a man riding a unicycle through the heavy traffic of Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) has taken the internet by storm. While some people admire his unconventional mode of transport, others express serious safety concerns. The video, which has gone viral on social media, has led to a debate on whether this is an innovative commuting solution or a dangerous stunt.

The Video That Sparked Debate

The video was originally shared on Instagram by the page “Bengaluru Visuals.” It captures the man skillfully balancing and maneuvering his unicycle along the roadside. He is seen wearing a helmet and carrying a backpack while navigating through Bengaluru’s infamous traffic congestion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bengaluru visuals (@bengaluru_visuals)

The footage, seemingly recorded by a fellow commuter, has led to mixed reactions. While some praise the rider for his creativity in tackling traffic woes, others worry about the risks associated with such a unique mode of travel.

Social Media Reacts: Admiration vs. Concern

The caption of the viral post reads, “Is this the future of Bengaluru commutes or just next-level risky?” This question has sparked a heated discussion online, with users sharing contrasting opinions.

Some social media users found the idea intriguing. One person commented, “Risk is part of every invention,” supporting the unicycle rider’s daring approach. Another user, however, was more skeptical, writing, “One uncovered manhole, and we’ll have another episode.”

Many users were outright critical of the stunt. One comment read, “Utter nonsense. This is nothing but a publicity stunt.” Another added, “This is very risky. What if a pothole comes?” Bengaluru is known for its pothole-ridden roads, and several users pointed out that a small mistake could lead to a serious accident.

A Humorous Take on the Situation

Not all comments were serious. Some social media users took a humorous approach to the viral video. One joked, “He’ll reach his destination next year.” Another quipped, “Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho – where can I get this?”

The Bigger Question: Is This a Safe Commuting Alternative?

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic jams have led residents to explore alternative ways of commuting. However, safety experts warn that unicycles are not designed for high-traffic roads and could pose a danger to both the rider and other commuters. Unlike bicycles, unicycles lack stability and are more susceptible to road conditions.

For now, the internet remains divided on whether this should be seen as an innovative transport idea or an unnecessary risk. While some see it as a potential future commuting option, others believe the risks far outweigh the benefits.

ALSO READ: Double Engine Government In Delhi: What It Means For The National Capital?

