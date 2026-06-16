Why Has Akal Takht Declared Bhagwant Mann ‘Tankhaiya’ And Asked Sikhs To Shun Him?

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has come under sharp criticism from the Akal Takht, which has declared him guilty before the Guru and labelled him ‘anti-Guru’, while urging the Sikh community to have no association with him. The decision was announced after a meeting of the five Singh Sahibs and marks a major escalation in the controversy surrounding an alleged video that has been under scrutiny for months. The Akal Takht, regarded as the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, said Bhagwant Mann failed to support his claim that the video in question was generated using artificial intelligence.

The issue dates back to January 15, when Bhagwant Mann appeared before the Akal Takht after being summoned over alleged objectionable remarks about Sikh devotees. He was also questioned about a video in which a person resembling him was seen sprinkling alcohol on images of Sikh Gurus. Bhagwant Mann denied the allegation and maintained that the clip was AI-generated.

Forensic examination becomes centre of controversy after months of dispute

The matter resurfaced on Monday when details emerged that forensic examinations had been conducted on the video. According to the Akal Takht, tests carried out by two laboratories recognised by the Government of India found that the footage was genuine and not generated using artificial intelligence. The Aam Aadmi Party, however, argued that while the tests examined the authenticity of the video, they did not establish whether the person seen in it was Bhagwant Mann.

Announcing the verdict, Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said, “We questioned the chief minister regarding the video and he claimed it was AI-generated. We asked him to give us proof of this but received no response for six months. We then had the video examined by two laboratories recognised by the Government of India, which revealed that the video is neither fake nor AI-generated. Today, the ‘panth’ took action and reached a decision on this matter.”

Religious body summons Punjab cabinet over controversial legislation

Gargaj further said Bhagwant Mann had lied before the Akal Takht and had therefore been declared guilty before the Guru. “Sikhs have no expectations from the chief minister, and the ‘panth’ and followers of the Guru should have nothing to do with him,” he said.

In another significant move ahead of next year’s Punjab Assembly elections, the Akal Takht summoned the entire Punjab cabinet to appear before it on June 29. The summons relates to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides punishment up to life imprisonment for sacrilege against the Sikh holy book. Criticising the government, Gargaj said, “It is intolerable for anyone to challenge the Guru’s throne. Recently, the Punjab government introduced an Act without consulting the Sikh community, institutions, or the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s government acted obstinately, securing approval from the Legislative Assembly and the Governor. This law will cause a rift within the ‘panth’. The government has no authority to enact legislation concerning the ‘panth’.”

The development also triggered political reactions. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring demanded Bhagwant Mann‘s resignation, writing on X, “Following the forensic investigation of the alleged video by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Bhagwant Mann has been declared a ‘tankhaiya’ (found guilty of religious misconduct) and the Sikh ‘sangat’ has been asked to stay away from him. After such a serious decision, Bhagwant Mann has lost his moral right. Respecting the supreme authority of Akal Takht Sahib and Sikh sentiments, Bhagwant Mann should immediately resign from the post of chief minister.”

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