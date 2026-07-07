Why Has Champat Rai Taken A Vow Of Silence Amid Ram Temple Donation Theft Row?

Champat Rai, who stepped down as the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after the Ram Temple donation theft controversy, has said he will remain silent until the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submits its final report. In an open handwritten letter addressed to Lord Ram’s devotees, Champat Rai rejected the allegations against him as “baseless” and said he would respond only after the investigation is completed. His resignation, accepted on Monday, came as Opposition parties demanded a probe into his alleged role in the case.

As per reports, in the Hindi letter, Champat Rai wrote, “Since June 7, 2026, various types of discussions/rumors have been going on regarding a theft committed during the counting of the donation box at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises. Personally, people have made baseless allegations against me. I have taken a vow of silence.”

Champat Rai says he will speak after SIT submits final report

The former trust official said the preliminary SIT report was presented during the temple trust meeting on July 6 and has since become public. Champat Rai assured devotees that he would answer every allegation in sequence once the final report is released.

Reportys say he wrote, “In the meeting of the Temple Trust concluded on July 6, the preliminary report of the SIT (Special Investigation Team) was presented; this report has now become public. I assure all of you that after the final report of the SIT comes out, I will give my response chronologically on all the points.” He also claimed the report was meant to remain top secret but was leaked during the meeting.

Champat Rai continues to cooperate as probe uncovers irregularities

The Ram Temple trust has been at the centre of a major controversy after investigators found that people responsible for counting donations had misappropriated crores of rupees. Eight people have been arrested in the case, with several accused found living lifestyles that did not match their known sources of income.

Reportedly, the preliminary SIT findings stated that theft and misappropriation took place during the donation counting process. It identified around 70 instances in CCTV footage where counting staff were seen concealing bundles of currency notes and loose cash. The report added that the alleged crime became possible because prescribed security measures were not properly implemented. Champat Rai has been cooperating with investigators and was recently questioned by the probe team.

Champat Rai calls his life an open book as trust names interim successor

Reports say that while defending himself, Champat Rai said, “The truth will come out. My life as a Pracharak (campaigner/worker) spans 45 years; wherever I have lived, it has been like an open book.”

Following his resignation, the trust appointed trustee Krishna Mohan as interim general secretary. It also formed a three-member search committee to identify a new chief executive officer. The panel comprises retired judge Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and trustee Suresh Haware, while the investigation into the Ram Temple donation theft continues.

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