Why Has FSSAI Ordered Food Businesses To Use Only Corrosion-Free Knives For Food Preparation? What Is The New Rule

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a nationwide crackdown on the use of rusted, corroded, chipped and damaged knives in food establishments. The move targets restaurants, food processors, and all food business operators across the country. Officials say the step is aimed at strengthening hygiene standards and reducing contamination risks in food preparation. According to the advisory, only food-grade and corrosion-resistant cutting tools should be used in kitchens. FSSAI has stressed that worn-out or damaged knives can pose serious health hazards by contaminating food and affecting consumer safety. The directive reinforces existing food safety regulations and calls for strict compliance from all licensed food businesses.

Inspection Drive Across States

Food safety authorities in several states have been asked to conduct inspections and ensure immediate removal of unsafe cutting equipment. The crackdown is part of a broader effort by the regulator to tighten enforcement of hygiene rules in both commercial kitchens and food processing units.

Advisory Issued After Recent Food Safety Concerns

The latest order follows a series of recent enforcement actions by FSSAI aimed at improving food handling practices. The regulator has been increasing surveillance on kitchen equipment, packaging methods, and overall cleanliness in food establishments to prevent foodborne illnesses.

FSSAI has directed businesses to immediately replace any rusted or damaged knives and ensure regular cleaning, sanitization, and maintenance of all food-contact tools. Authorities have warned that non-compliance may lead to action under food safety laws.

Aim To Protect Consumer Health

Officials said the primary objective of the directive is to protect consumers from health risks caused by unsafe kitchen practices. The regulator believes that even small lapses in hygiene, such as using corroded tools, can lead to serious food contamination.

Industry Asked To Upgrade Equipment

Food business operators have also been encouraged to adopt better quality, durable kitchen tools that meet safety standards. The shift is expected to improve overall hygiene levels in commercial food preparation spaces.

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