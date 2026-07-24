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Home > India News > Why Has Supreme Court Banned Posting of Court Proceedings on Social Media?

Why Has Supreme Court Banned Posting of Court Proceedings on Social Media?

The Supreme Court has barred the posting and sharing of videos and audio recordings of court proceedings on social media without prior permission. The top court also issued notices to Meta and X while clarifying that the order does not restrict news reporting.

Supreme Court has banned people from posting or sharing videos and audio recordings of court proceedings on social media. Photo: X
Supreme Court has banned people from posting or sharing videos and audio recordings of court proceedings on social media. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 16:00 IST

The Supreme Court has banned people from posting or sharing videos and audio recordings of court proceedings on social media without prior permission from the concerned court. While passing an interim order, the top court said court proceedings should not turn into a “24×7 entertainment channel.” However, it clarified that the order does not restrict news reporting of court proceedings or freedom of speech. 

Why Supreme Court Restricts Sharing of Court Videos 

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, passed an interim order while hearing a PIL that seeks to stop the livestreaming and sharing of videos of court proceedings.

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“There shall be no extraction, modification, dissemination, posting, re-posting, uploading or monetisation of audio/video recordings of the judicial proceedings on social media or other digital platforms without the prior permission of the Registrar General of the concerned High Courts or the Secretary General of the Supreme Court,” the order stated.

The petition, filed by a journalist, argued that short and out-of-context clips of courtroom proceedings shared on social media are affecting the dignity of courts and reducing public trust in the justice system. 

The Supreme Court made it clear that this order does not stop the media from reporting on court proceedings. This means the order should not be seen as a restriction on free speech. 

Justice Bagchi clarified: “What we are stopping is video recording and uploading of video recordings. We have also said that if any livestreaming or audio-visual is to be shown, it should be with permission of the Secretary General and Registrar General of the High Court.”

SC Issues Notice to Meta, X Over Court Videos 

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that Facebook and Instagram are full of clips of court proceedings where lawyers show their arguments. In response, Justice Bagchi said, “We cannot stop a demon which is out of the bag.” 

Justice Bagchi also said that courts should not become a “24×7 entertainment channel. He added,  “We should ensure limited access and therefore restrict livestream itself. Parties must expressly make a prayer that ‘I want to see’. It cannot be a 24×7 entertainment channel.” 

The judge further said that links provided for virtual court hearings are widely shared online without permission. He also added that access also needs to be regulated. 

The Supreme Court also issued notices to Meta, X, and other social media platforms over the circulation of videos of court proceedings.

Also Read: New Delhi Metro Station Closed, No Interchange Facility Amid CJP Protest; Here’s When Services May Resume 

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