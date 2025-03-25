Organizing events on the iconic ghats of the Ganga in Varanasi will now come with a price, as the Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) has introduced a new fee structure, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

Why Has Varanasi Municipal Corporation Introduced Fee for Events on Ganga Ghats

Organizing events on the iconic ghats of the Ganga in Varanasi will now come with a price, as the Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) has introduced a new fee structure, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

Previously, event organizers only needed permission from the civic body without any charges. However, moving forward, all social, cultural, and religious events on the ghats will require both prior approval and a specified fee.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How the New System Works

Sandeep Srivastava, the public relations officer of the VMC, explained that the new system will streamline event applications and reduce physical paperwork.

“Now, permission will have to be taken from the municipal corporation for social, cultural, and religious events, but organisers will not need to come to the office. They will have to apply for permission on the Smart Kashi app,” Srivastava stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The municipal corporation has set the fee at ₹880 per square metre for hosting events. Applications must be submitted at least 15 days before the scheduled event to allow sufficient time for verification.

Application Process and Approval

To obtain permission, organisers will need to:

Apply via the Smart Kashi app.

Submit photographs of the selected event location.

Provide detailed information about the event.

Once the application is submitted, the zonal officer will review the details and determine whether the event meets the necessary guidelines.

Implementation Timeline

Srivastava confirmed that the new system will be launched in the coming days. This move aims to regulate the increasing number of events held on the ghats while ensuring better management of public spaces.

With this change, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation seeks to bring more structure and accountability to events taking place along the sacred Ganga river, balancing tradition with sustainable urban planning.