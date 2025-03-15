Home
Why Has West Bengal Administration Suspended Internet Services In Birbhum?

Authorities in West Bengal’s Birbhum district have suspended internet and voice-over-Internet telephony services in parts of Sainthia town to curb the spread of rumours and maintain law and order. The restrictions follow a reported stone-pelting incident, prompting police deployment in the affected areas.

Internet services were suspended in parts of Birbhum, West Bengal, till March 17 to prevent rumours after a stone-pelting incident.


Internet and voice-over-Internet telephony services have been suspended in five Gram Panchayat areas of Sainthia town in West Bengal’s Birbhum district to prevent the spread of rumours and potential unlawful activities, officials confirmed on Friday.

Temporary Suspension to Maintain Public Order

The shutdown, which took effect on March 14 (Friday), will remain in place until March 17 (Monday). The prohibitory order was issued by the Principal Secretary of the Home and Hill Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal, citing concerns over the possible misuse of internet services for inciting unlawful activities.

The decision comes in the wake of a reported stone-pelting incident in Birbhum, following which police forces have been deployed in the affected areas to maintain law and order.

Official Statement on Service Restrictions in Birbhum

According to the government order, “Any data-related message or class of message to or from any person or class of persons, to or from any telecommunication equipment or class of telecommunication equipment, or relating to any particular subject, brought for transmission by, or transmitted or received by any telecommunication service or telecommunication network under the ambit of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, shall temporarily not be transmitted in the interest of maintaining public order and preventing incitement to the commission of any offence.”

The internet and voice-over-Internet telephony restrictions are applicable in the following areas:

  • Sainthia town
  • Hatora Gram Panchayat (GP)
  • Mathpalsa GP
  • Harisara GP
  • Dariyapur GP
  • Fulur GP

Essential Communications Remain Unaffected in Birbhum

Despite the restrictions, the order clarifies that traditional voice calls and SMS services remain operational. It also explicitly states that newspapers are not subject to any restrictions, ensuring that the dissemination of knowledge and information is not entirely halted.

“In view of the recent events in some areas, internet transmissions and voice-over-Internet telephony may be used for spreading rumours for unlawful activities in the geographical area of Sainthia town and surrounding Gram Panchayats. Hence, the service may be temporarily shut down,” the order reads.

The restrictions came into immediate effect on March 14 and will remain in place until 8 AM on March 17.

