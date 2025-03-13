Why Has West Bengal Government Imposed Ban On Holi In This Area? All You Need To Know

In a move aimed at protecting the environment, the West Bengal government has banned Holi celebrations at Sonajhuri Haat in Santiniketan’s Birbhum district this year. The decision, which has sparked a debate, was made due to concerns that the large-scale festivities could damage the area’s rich greenery, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

Why Was the Ban Imposed?

Sonajhuri Haat, a famous open-air market located near Visva Bharati University’s Santiniketan campus, has long been a popular destination for Holi celebrations. However, authorities believe that allowing thousands of people to gather and throw colored powders and water could harm the surrounding forest area.

Bolpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rahul Kumar stated that banners have been put up in the area urging visitors, including both domestic and foreign tourists, not to park their vehicles or participate in Holi celebrations there.

“The department will seek support from the police and administration to enforce the ban but will also leave it to people for the better sense to prevail,” Kumar told PTI.

Visva Bharati Cites UNESCO Heritage Status

A spokesperson for Visva Bharati University emphasized that the institution cannot permit public Holi celebrations on campus due to its UNESCO World Heritage status. The university administration expressed concerns about managing the massive influx of visitors, stating that opening the campus for Holi could lead to overcrowding and logistical issues.

Restrictions on Movement in Sonajhuri Forest

The forest department clarified that while there is no strict order against individuals visiting the area, large groups will not be allowed to enter the Sonajhuri Khowai belt on March 14, the day of Dol Yatra (Holi festival).

“We are not issuing any diktat, and people in large groups will be prevented from walking to the Sonajhuri Khowai belt,” the DFO said.

Highlighting the environmental concerns, he added, “What we want to avert is the assembling of thousands of people during the festival of colors in an area where there is a green cover. The sprinkling of colored water may cause irreparable damage to trees. Let us take the pledge to save Sonajhuri from any ecological damage on March 14.”

This is the first time the forest department has taken such a step. Previously, Sonajhuri Haat had become a major alternative venue for Holi celebrations after Visva Bharati stopped public participation in its famous ‘Basanto Utsav’ (spring festival) in 2019.

Political Controversy Over the Ban

The decision to restrict Holi celebrations has not been without controversy. West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that the ban is politically motivated. He accused the state government of appeasement politics, suggesting that similar restrictions were not placed on other religious gatherings.

“This has not happened in just one area. Police conduct coordination programs at the time of programs of other communities. We saw this happening during CPI(M) and TMC regimes. But in 2025, for the first time, meetings were held at every Police Station for Holi. What was the issue in the meeting? This is a special month for the other community and this time Holi is falling on a Friday. So, it was openly said that colors should not be used and Holi should be celebrated,” Adhikari said.

“There will be arrests if someone does something. Birbhum Additional SP said that by 10 am, the Holi celebrations in Santiniketan should be wrapped up because it is Friday… This is happening in Bengal for the first time… Mamata Banerjee’s Police administration is doing politics of divides, it is doing politics of appeasement,” he added.

Public Reactions and Next Steps

While environmentalists and conservationists have supported the move, citing the need to protect the fragile ecosystem, many locals and tourists are disappointed. Sonajhuri Haat has been a significant cultural and social venue for Holi festivities, drawing large crowds every year.

The authorities have urged people to cooperate and celebrate Holi in a manner that does not harm the environment. However, given the political backlash, the issue is likely to remain a topic of heated discussion in the coming days.

The forest department and local administration will be closely monitoring the situation on March 14 to ensure that the restrictions are followed. Meanwhile, alternative venues for celebrations are expected to see an increased number of visitors as people look for ways to celebrate Holi while adhering to the new rules.