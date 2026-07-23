Why IIT Madras Asked Students To Remove Jantar Mantar Protest Videos?

As we all know, the student protest going on in the country regarding the resignation of the education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, is getting too much support online as well as offline. Students from different corners of the country are coming together in support of this protest. Many students reached Jantar Mantar in Delhi just to take part in this protest from different corners of the country, but the ones who are unable to reach Jantar Mantar are showing their support online by posting reels, sharing stories and posts.

Right now, the country is divided mainly into three groups – the first group is in support of the Gen Z party, which is CJP; the second group is standing with the government and the third group is not supporting the CJP party but is standing against the paper leak issue and demanding accountability from the government. Now people are reacting to this according to there preferences but between all this the student body at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has claimed that senior institute officials denied permission for a peaceful gathering and asked it to remove an Instagram video that was posted in support of students protesting irregularities in exams, claiming that doing so could “disrupt” the institute’s relations with the Center and “tarnish” IIT Madras’ reputation.

Why Were Students Asked To Remove The Videos?

According to reports, the institute asked certain students to take down videos and posts linked to the protest after they allegedly violated campus guidelines regarding public representation of the institution. The reported communication was said to be related to concerns that the posts could be interpreted as representing IIT Madras without official authorisation.

While the institute has not publicly stated that it objected to students participating in the protest itself, the reported concern centred on content that could associate the institute’s name with political or public demonstrations.

Students Raise Concerns Over Freedom Of Expression

The extent to which educational institutions can control students’ internet behaviour in relation to public events has come under scrutiny following the reported request to erase footage. The students’ supporters contend that sharing personal experiences and taking part in nonviolent protests are aspects of democratic rights.

Others feel that organisations have an obligation to make sure that their name or identity is not utilised in ways that can be interpreted as official endorsements of political actions.

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