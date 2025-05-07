India stressed that the operation was restrained and targeted. “No Pakistani military facilities were hit. Our response was focused and non-escalatory,” an official statement noted.

Why India Chose 'Operation Sindoor' as the Code Name for Pahalgam Counterstrike

India’s powerful counterstrike against terror bases in Pakistan, launched in response to the Pahalgam massacre, has been named Operation Sindoor — a name chosen at the highest level of leadership, sources say, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal involvement in shaping the national response.

The name is steeped in symbolism. “Sindoor” — the red vermilion worn by married Hindu women — signifies the sacred bond of marriage. The Pahalgam massacre, which claimed 26 innocent lives, also tore apart 25 marriages, leaving behind grieving widows and devastated families.

When Terror Shattered Families and Stirred a Nation

The brutality of the Pahalgam attack went beyond the act of killing.

Tourists were rounded up, their religion questioned, and they were executed in front of their families. One of the most heartbreaking visuals was of Himanshi Narwal, a newlywed, sitting beside the lifeless body of her husband, Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal — her wedding chooda still on her wrists.

Another viral video captured the smiling face of Pallavi Rao enjoying a shikara ride with her husband Manjunath, hours before he was killed. From Aishanya Dwivedi to Pragati Jagdale, Sohini Adhikari to Shital Kalathiya — the heartbreak rippled across the country.

Operation Sindoor, with its name and imagery, mirrors this national grief. A poster released by the Indian Army showed the word “Sindoor” in bold, one ‘O’ shaped like a bowl of vermilion, some of it spilled — a quiet nod to the lives and bonds lost.

Precision Strikes Mark a United Response

This operation marked the first tri-services military action since the 1971 War. The Army, Navy, and Air Force came together in a coordinated strike that began at 1:44 a.m., targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The Resistance Front, a proxy for Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. India responded by targeting Lashkar’s command centers and other terror hubs across locations like Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Sialkot, Muridke, and Bahawalpur.

According to reports, Prime Minister Modi closely tracked the mission’s progress. In an earlier address, he had warned that those behind the attack would face consequences “they cannot imagine.” His message was clear: the nation’s grief would be matched with decisive action.

India stressed that the operation was restrained and targeted. “No Pakistani military facilities were hit. Our response was focused and non-escalatory,” an official statement noted.

Grieving Families Find Meaning in the Name

For the families left behind, the name Operation Sindoor brought a mix of tears and solace.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for avenging my husband’s death,” said Aishanya Dwivedi. “Wherever my husband is, he will be at peace today.”

Sangita Ganbote, the wife of Kaustubh Ganbote, said, “The government has honoured our pain by naming this operation Sindoor. I cannot forget that day. I cry every day.”

Pragati Jagdale added, “It’s a fitting response after the way those terrorists erased the vermilion. When I heard the name, I had tears in my eyes.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling, killing three civilians on the Indian side. Pakistani military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary confirmed that India targeted multiple locations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba’s headquarters in Muridke and Jaish-e-Mohammad’s base in Bahawalpur.

As the strikes were made public, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” on social media. The Indian Army followed with: “Justice is served. Jai Hind.”

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the strikes, calling them “an act of war” and vowed a strong response.

