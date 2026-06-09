Why India Has Put Starlink’s Launch Plans On Hold Amid Iran War Security Concerns

India is reported to have placed a hold on the final clearance for Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet company Starlink, citing security-related issues amid the Iran dispute. According to Bloomberg, the authorities are reviewing if the satellite constellation would comply with the country’s security needs to give clearance for its commercial operations in the nation.

The concerns stem from reports that Starlink satellite terminals were used during the conflict involving the US-Israel alliance and Iran. Indian officials are said to be worried about how much control New Delhi would have over a US-based satellite internet provider during periods of geopolitical tension. Questions have also been raised because reports suggested Starlink terminals were active in the Middle East conflict despite the company not having a licence to operate in Iran.

Security concerns emerge despite earlier licence approval

The latest development comes even though Starlink secured a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence in India nearly a year ago. While that licence allowed the company to prepare for entry into the Indian market and sign commercial agreements, it did not amount to final permission to start services.

Bloomberg reported that Starlink had earlier conducted security demonstrations before telecom authorities and a dedicated security review panel. However, Indian agencies later sought additional clarifications and compliance assurances from the company.

Questions over compliance and future rollout

According to the report, security clearance for Starlink remains pending until the company can explain how it would ensure compliance with India’s security rules despite operating globally and being owned by a US-based company. Officials reportedly want stronger guarantees before giving the final green light.

The delay has also affected a broader satellite-spectrum pricing framework needed for commercial satellite communication services in India. Bloomberg reported that although the Department of Telecommunications has completed the proposal, it has not yet been forwarded to the Union Cabinet for approval.

The development comes just days before SpaceX is reportedly targeting a June 12 Nasdaq listing for Starlink, a move Bloomberg said could become the largest IPO in history. The listing is reportedly being planned at a valuation of $1.75 trillion, with Starlink remaining the company’s main revenue-generating business. Bloomberg also reported that the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Communications and SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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