Why India Rejected the Indus Waters Treaty Arbitration Award to Pakistan? Explained

India on Monday rejected an “award” issued by the World Bank-backed Court of Arbitration (CoA) over the Indus Waters Treaty. New Delhi called the court “illegal” and said it had no jurisdiction over India’s sovereign decisions.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also reiterated that India’s decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains in force. The latest move adds to the growing dispute between India and the arbitration body over the treaty and hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

MEA Calls Court ‘Illegally Constituted’

The MEA strongly rejected the CoA’s latest pronouncement. “Today, the illegally constituted so-called Court of Arbitration (CoA) has issued what it termed as an award concerning Interim Measures and Status of the Indus Waters Treaty,” the ministry said.

It alleged that the court was set up in breach of the treaty’s terms. India, it added, “categorically rejects its so-called award”. The ministry also said the court had “no jurisdiction” over India’s sovereign decisions.

“Its pronouncements, now or in the future, will have no effect on India’s actions in connection with the projects being undertaken by India,” the MEA stated.

India Keeps Indus Waters Treaty in Abeyance

New Delhi has also made it clear that its earlier decision on the treaty has not changed. “India’s decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains in force,” the MEA said.

The treaty has been a key part of water-sharing arrangements between India and Pakistan for decades. India’s decision to pause the treaty has since become a major point of contention.

What Did the Court of Arbitration Say?

The CoA said it had examined the current status of the treaty and India’s decision to keep it in abeyance. According to the court, the reasons cited by India did not “justify suspension or termination” of the treaty.

“Accordingly, the Indus Waters Treaty remains fully in force, and India must observe its obligations under the Treaty,” the court said. India, however, does not recognise the authority of the body in this matter.

Dispute Over Kishenganga and Ratle Projects

This is not the first time India has rejected a CoA ruling linked to the Indus Waters Treaty. New Delhi had earlier rejected a “supplemental award” concerning the court’s competence over the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

The projects are part of the Indus river system. The dispute has gained further attention following India’s decision to put the treaty in abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. For now, India has made its position clear. It rejects the CoA’s authority and says the latest award will not alter its actions.