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Home > India News > Why Indian Govt Has Issued Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Advisory?

Why Indian Govt Has Issued Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Advisory?

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory for Indian citizens planning the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through private tour operators after 52 pilgrims were reportedly stranded in Nepal without the required China visa and entry permit.

Why Indian Govt Has Issued Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Advisory? Photo: AI
Why Indian Govt Has Issued Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Advisory? Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-28 11:59 IST

The Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory for Indian Citizens undertaking the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra through tours by private tour operators. This Ministry in its statement on Saturday, said it is in receipt of several requests for help and assistance from Indian citizens stuck in Nepal while undertaking Kailash Mansarovar Yatra without the required entry permit and visas for China, through tours organized by private tour operators. There are two official MEA routes lipulekh Pass Route in Uttarakhand and Nathu La Pass route in Sikkim both route takes roughly around 25 days to complete. 

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Advisory 

Citizens are advised not to commence their journey from India until all required travel documents have been obtained for undertaking the complete journey. Commencing travel without confirmed documentation or in anticipation of obtaining the necessary documentation increases the likelihood of being stranded.

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The statement further said that pilgrims are also strongly advised to verify that their tour operator is duly registered and authorised. 

Why Indian Govt Has Issued Advisory Over Kailash Mansarovar Yatra?

Around 52 Indian citizens travelling to Kailash Mansarovar are currently stranded in Kathmandu, Nepal, and are seeking urgent assistance for their safe onward journey.

The matter was flagged by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday, who urged the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies to intervene and provide immediate support to the stranded pilgrims.

In a post on X, Sule highlighted the situation and appealed for coordinated action by authorities.

“Around 52 Indian citizens travelling to Kailash Mansarovar are currently stranded in Kathmandu, Nepal and are in need of urgent assistance,” she wrote.

She further requested intervention from the External Affairs Minister and Indian embassies in Nepal and China.

“Requesting Dr S Jaishankar, Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Nepal, Embassy of India in Beijing, China and Ministry of External Affairs, India to kindly look into the matter and extend the necessary support to ensure their safe onward journey,” she added. 

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Eligibilty 

Devotees from 18 to 70 years of age are available to perform the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The person must hold a valid Indian Passport with at least 6 months’ validity from the date of travel. 

Yatris must undergo medical examination including blood pressure, stress tests, and pulmonary function checks. People who are suffering from respiratory issues, heart ailments, or uncontrolled diabetes are immediately disqualified. 

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: June Strawberry Moon 2026: When, Where And How To Watch The Full Moon In India 

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Why Indian Govt Has Issued Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Advisory?
Tags: china visahome-hero-pos-10indian-pilgrimsKailash Mansarovar Yatrameanepaltravel advisory

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