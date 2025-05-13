Adampur Air Base in Punjab, located about 100 kilometers from the Pakistan border, has long stood as a quiet but powerful symbol of India’s military strength. Now, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the base, the spotlight has once again turned to this crucial part of India’s air defence network.

Why Is Adampur Airbase Crucial To India's Miltary Strength? All You Need To Know

Adampur Air Base in Punjab, located about 100 kilometers from the Pakistan border, has long stood as a quiet but powerful symbol of India’s military strength. Now, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the base, the spotlight has once again turned to this crucial part of India’s air defence network.

Situated between Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, Adampur is more than just a military facility — it’s a vital piece of the Indian Air Force’s history and current operations. It’s the second-largest airbase in the country and has been a key player in several major defence efforts, both past and present.

Home to the ‘Black Archers’ and a Hub of Operations

The airbase is home to the IAF’s 47th Squadron, famously known as the “Black Archers.” It also hosts a forward deployment of the 28th Squadron, known as the “First Supersonics.” These squadrons are central to the base’s daily operations and strategic importance.

Adampur remains fully operational today and continues to serve as one of the IAF’s most active hubs. Over the years, it has proven itself to be a reliable pillar in India’s defence, especially when tensions rise along the western border.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More Than Just a Defence Post: Civil Aviation Also Supported

While primarily a military airbase, Adampur also has a role in civil aviation. It has been involved in supporting commercial air traffic in the region, demonstrating how it bridges both defence and development. Its ability to handle both military and civilian aircraft makes it a versatile facility in northern India.

A Base with Deep Roots in Indian Military History

The story of Adampur Air Base goes back to the early years after India gained independence. The base was first established on March 16, 1950, as No. 305 Wing. A few years later, in 1956, it was redesignated as No. 8 Wing, as part of the Indian Air Force’s growing efforts to strengthen its reach and readiness.

The location wasn’t chosen by accident. Sitting close to the Pakistan border, Adampur was specifically picked to give India an edge in deploying fighter squadrons quickly if needed. Its position has always made it a key part of the country’s western defence strategy.

Crucial Role in 1965 and 1971 Wars

Adampur’s importance became crystal clear during two major conflicts — the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971.

During the 1971 war, when Pakistan launched Operation Chengiz Khan on December 3, targeting several Indian airbases, Adampur stood firm. While the nearby Pathankot airbase took heavy damage, Adampur managed to remain fully operational.

This allowed the base to provide vital interceptor cover and support ground operations. Under the leadership of Air Marshal Randhir Singh, IAF pilots based at Adampur flew several intense combat missions. Aircraft like the Su-7 and MiG-21 were used to strike Pakistani targets near Lahore and back up Indian Army units.