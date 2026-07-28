Why Is Air India Crash Probe Report Getting Delayed? Here’s What AAIB Tells Supreme Court

The investigation into the tragic Air India flight AI-171 crash remains underway. On Tuesday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) informed the Supreme Court that the probe is neither a mere in-house exercise nor limited to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials. Instead, it strictly follows international protocols and involves safety authorities and accredited experts from countries whose nationals were among the victims.

Why Is Air India Crash Probe Report Delayed?

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for AAIB, informed a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant that the probe involves complex simulation exercises and detailed technical analyses to reconstruct the sequence of events. This process is crucial to conclusively identify the root cause of the crash, which claimed 260 lives on June 12, 2025. Mehta explained that the investigation has taken longer than initially expected because several critical aircraft components had to be sent abroad for specialized forensic and technical examinations before being returned to India. He emphasized that these overseas laboratory tests are vital for a thorough and comprehensive investigation, making the overall process more time-consuming than originally anticipated. While the delay has drawn widespread public attention given the gravity of the disaster, aviation experts note that complex commercial aircraft accident investigations routinely take several months or even years to conclude due to the rigorous scientific and statutory standards required.

Final Report to be Submitted in Sealed Cover by October

Solicitor General Mehta assured the apex court that the draft of the final investigation report will be submitted to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover in the first week of October. The bench, which also includes Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, noted the timeline and scheduled the next hearing for October 13.

The tragedy occurred on June 12, 2025, when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed into a hostel building shortly after takeoff. The plane was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder. The disaster resulted in 260 fatalities, including 241 people on board and 19 on the ground, making it one of the deadliest aviation accidents in India’s recent history.

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