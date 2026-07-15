Why Is Bangladesh Author Taslima Nasreen Returning To Kolkata After 19 Years? What’s Behind The Move?

Taslima Nasreen is set to return to Kolkata for the first time in nearly 20 years, marking a dramatic turnaround after she was forced to leave the city in 2007 following violent protests over her writings. The exiled Bangladeshi author and human rights activist will attend a programme against fundamentalism at Rabindra Sadan on August 1, her first visit since leaving West Bengal. Her return comes at a time when the state’s political leadership has changed, with the new government openly welcoming her, unlike the previous administration that banned one of her books and failed to prevent the unrest surrounding her stay.

The 63-year-old writer, who lived in Kolkata between 2004 and 2007, now resides in Delhi on a long-term residence permit. Reportedly, she has been invited jointly by three organisations and is expected to attend a civic reception, recite some of her poems and participate in a discussion. The organisers said the programme is aimed at protesting fundamentalism. Taslima Nasreen was once charged by the Bangladesh government with defaming Islam, making her return to Kolkata politically significant.

How Taslima Nasreen’s return reflects a changed political climate in West Bengal

The visit has already triggered a political debate. As per reports, state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya welcomed the decision, saying, “I had told the state government to bring Taslima Nasreen to Bengal. Why should the voice of Taslima Nasreen be suppressed? She wrote Lajja on the atrocities faced by a Hindu family in Bangladesh, but the previous Left government banned her work. We welcome her visit to Kolkata.”

Her autobiographical book Dwikhandito (Divided) had triggered protests over allegations of blasphemy, prompting the then CPM-led government to ban it. Her novel Lajja, which remains banned in Bangladesh, tells the story of the intolerance and violence faced by Bangladeshi Hindus and other religious minorities. The change in political leadership is now being cited as one of the key reasons Taslima Nasreen is returning to the city after nearly two decades.

Why Taslima Nasreen’s visit has sparked sharp political reactions

Reports say that Trinamool MLA Akhruzzaman criticised the government’s decision, saying, “Look, Taslima Nasreen is a writer from Bangladesh. She has said a lot against the Muslim community and against Shariat in Islam. If someone speaks against Muslims, the double-engine government will respect her-what else is there to say?”

State minister Agnimitra Paul defended the invitation and said, “During the previous government’s tenure, she was never given the opportunity to return. The opposition talks so much about secularism, but when she wrote the truth in her book, they denied her security. Under the Trinamool government, people of various communities were merely used as political tools. Today, under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s government, Taslima Nasreen is coming on August 1; this is a matter of pride and joy for us.”

What forced Taslima Nasreen into exile and why her comeback matters

Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui alleged the visit was politically motivated. According to reports, he said, “The BJP came to power promising the Annapurna Scheme, cheaper electricity, and women’s safety. They have failed on all these fronts. Now, to divert people’s minds from their failures, they are bringing Taslima Nasreen to say something provocative about Muslims before she leaves. They will then try to spin this event as development.”

Taslima Nasreen fled Bangladesh in 1994 after receiving death threats and facing violent protests led by Islamist extremist groups over her feminist writings and her novel Lajja (Shame). The unrest intensified after an Indian newspaper wrongly quoted her as calling for revisions to the Quran, leading to mass protests and a bounty on her life. After a fatwa called for her execution and the Bangladeshi government charged her with blasphemy, she went into hiding before eventually living in permanent exile.

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