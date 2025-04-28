Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Why Is BBC Facing Fresh Fire From India Over Its Pahalgam Terror Attack Coverage?

Why Is BBC Facing Fresh Fire From India Over Its Pahalgam Terror Attack Coverage?

India criticizes BBC’s coverage of Pahalgam terror attack, objects to use of "militants" term, issues formal letter; blocks 16 Pakistani YouTube channels.

Why Is BBC Facing Fresh Fire From India Over Its Pahalgam Terror Attack Coverage?


The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has once again come under criticism in India, this time over its coverage of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire and killed 26 people, mostly tourists, at the Baisaran meadow near the picturesque town of Pahalgam.

Why is BBC under fire?

Officials told Hindustan Times on Monday that the Indian government has issued a formal letter to the BBC, expressing strong disapproval of its coverage of the Pahalgam attack, particularly objecting to the description of terrorists as “militants.”

According to the PTI news agency, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) communicated India’s strong sentiments to Jackie Martin, BBC’s India Head, regarding the network’s coverage of the Pahalgam incident.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

An official was quoted as saying by PTI: “A formal letter has been sent to the BBC on terming terrorists as militants. The External Publicity Division of the MEA will be monitoring the reporting of the BBC.”

Follow live updates on Pahalgam terror attack

Separately, officials said that the Indian government has also blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly spreading provocative, communally sensitive, and misleading narratives against India, its Army, and security forces following the Pahalgam attack.

The blocked YouTube channels include:

  • Dawn News

  • Irshad Bhatti

  • SAMAA TV

  • ARY NEWS

  • BOL NEWS

  • Raftar

  • The Pakistan Referenc

  • Geo News

  • Samaa Sports

  • GNN

  • Uzair Cricket

  • Umar Cheema Exclusive

  • Asma Shirazi

  • Muneeb Farooq

  • SUNO News

  • Razi Naama

BBC’s earlier controversy in India

Before the current controversy surrounding the Pahalgam terror attack coverage, the BBC had also faced criticism in 2023 when the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the UK organization.

The notice was based on a suit filed by a Gujarat-based NGO, which alleged that the BBC’s documentary “India: The Modi Question” defamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian judiciary.

The two-part documentary focused on the 2002 Gujarat riots, when Modi served as the state’s Chief Minister.

  • The first part was released on January 18, 2023,

  • The second on January 24, 2023,
    on the BBC’s website (https://bbc.co.uk) and aired on its UK-based television channel “BBC Two.”

The UK’s national broadcaster defended the film, saying it: “was rigorously researched according to the highest editorial standards.”

Meanwhile, the Indian government dismissed the documentary as “propaganda” and a product of the “colonial mindset.”

In January 2023, the BJP government directed YouTube to remove the documentary and asked Twitter to remove related posts.

In February, the Supreme Court rejected a public interest litigation that sought a ban on the BBC in India, calling the petition: “completely misconceived.”

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a FEMA investigation against BBC India in April 2023, following findings from the Income Tax Department’s three-day survey at the broadcaster’s offices in Delhi and other cities in February that year.

ALSO READ: Asaduddin Owaisi Dubs Shahid Afridi As Joker Post Former Pakistani Cricketer’s Ridiculous Comments On India

Filed under

BBC militants term criticism BBC Pahalgam terror attack coverage India BBC formal letter

newsx

Why Is BBC Facing Fresh Fire From India Over Its Pahalgam Terror Attack Coverage?
newsx

Delhi’s Power Demand Hits 6015 MW, Highest In Three Years; May Cross 9000 MW This...
newsx

T Mano Thangraj Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Minister After Cabinet Reshuffle; RS Rajakannappan, SS...
newsx

NDA & NA (I) Results 2025 Declared: Check Your Roll Number At upsc.gov.in
newsx

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Offline Registration Begins In Haridwar Ahead Of April 30 Opening
newsx

R. Ashwin And R. Sreejesh Honored With Padma Shri At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi’s Power Demand Hits 6015 MW, Highest In Three Years; May Cross 9000 MW This Summer

Delhi’s Power Demand Hits 6015 MW, Highest In Three Years; May Cross 9000 MW This...

T Mano Thangraj Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Minister After Cabinet Reshuffle; RS Rajakannappan, SS Sivasankar, And S Muthusamy Assigned New Portfolios

T Mano Thangraj Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Minister After Cabinet Reshuffle; RS Rajakannappan, SS...

NDA & NA (I) Results 2025 Declared: Check Your Roll Number At upsc.gov.in

NDA & NA (I) Results 2025 Declared: Check Your Roll Number At upsc.gov.in

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Offline Registration Begins In Haridwar Ahead Of April 30 Opening

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Offline Registration Begins In Haridwar Ahead Of April 30 Opening

R. Ashwin And R. Sreejesh Honored With Padma Shri At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

R. Ashwin And R. Sreejesh Honored With Padma Shri At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

Entertainment

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony | Padma Awards 2025

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On A Dating App

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His Flat In Thrippunithura

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After