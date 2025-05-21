Why Is Bengaluru Flooding Every Year Despite Being 3,000 Feet Above Sea Level?

Heavy pre-monsoon thundershowers lashed Bengaluru from Sunday (May 18) night into Monday morning, dumping 130 mm of rainfall within just 12 hours, and plunging large parts of the city into chaos.

Heavy pre-monsoon thundershowers lashed Bengaluru from Sunday (May 18) night into Monday morning, dumping 130 mm of rainfall within just 12 hours, and plunging large parts of the city into chaos. As authorities scramble to manage the crisis, three people have died, around 500 homes have been flooded, and over 20 lakes have breached their limits.

Red Alert for Coastal Karnataka; Orange Alert for Bengaluru

On Tuesday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) intensified its weather warning to a red alert across seven coastal and southern interior districts of Karnataka. Although Bengaluru continued to face relentless rainfall, the city remained under an orange alert. The IMD has also sounded flash flood warnings for all seven red-alert districts.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has forecast extremely heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning on May 21, followed by heavy rainfall through May 26.

Worst-Affected Areas in Bengaluru

The deluge has impacted several key zones in Bengaluru:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Yelahanka received 103.2 mm of rainfall, causing lakes to overflow and flood low-lying neighborhoods, damaging 28 houses.

Kengeri’s Kote Layout recorded 132 mm rainfall the city’s highest leaving 100 homes flooded and over 50 vehicles damaged.

Koramangala’s ST Bed Layout, a usual flood hotspot, saw water levels rise up to four feet, affecting at least 21 houses.

Shanthinagar’s bus depot was submerged under two feet of water, damaging buses and other vehicles.

Sai Layout near Mahadevapura, developed by the BDA, was among the worst hit, with four feet of water inside homes and rescue boats deployed to assist stranded residents.

So far in May, Bengaluru Urban has received 278 mm of rain 157% above normal nearly 20% of its annual average in just 20 days.

Why Bengaluru Floods Every Year Despite Being on Higher Ground

Despite sitting nearly 900 meters above sea level, Bengaluru is increasingly vulnerable to urban flooding. Historically, the city had 1,452 lakes with a storage capacity of 35 TMC in the 1800s. But urbanization has led to the encroachment of lake beds and interconnecting valleys, blocking natural drainage systems.

Though over 190 lakes still exist, unchecked construction especially post the 1990s IT boom has led to the loss of essential water pathways.

Bengaluru is divided into three natural valleys:

Hebbal Valley (north)

Koramangala–Challaghatta Valley (central/southeast)

Vrishabhavathi Valley (southwest)

Encroachments in these zones have significantly contributed to waterlogging.

In contrast, places like M. Chinnaswamy Stadium have invested in advanced drainage systems such as SubAir, which can remove 10,000 litres of water per minute. Unfortunately, the rest of the city lags far behind in flood infrastructure.

Recurring Flood Woes and Civic Failure

Each year, Bengaluru faces a monsoon déjà vu heavy rains result in traffic snarls, power outages, submerged homes, and damaged infrastructure. Despite civic body assurances, minimal on-ground improvements are visible.

Out of 860 km of stormwater drains, less than 60% have retaining walls, and only half of the encroachments have been removed. Key projects like sluice gates and retention tanks remain stalled, while poorly planned white-topped roads worsen runoff.

Government’s Response: Promises Amid Rising Waters

On Monday, BBMP Administrator Tushar Giri Nath surveyed flood-hit areas like Sai Layout using a tractor. He attributed severe flooding to delayed road-widening works near a railway vent in Geddalahalli, which has disrupted stormwater flow.

He directed officials to expedite this project. The BDA, responsible for the drainage, is reportedly facing legal obstacles delaying the work.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, also the Bengaluru development minister, said that 210 flood-prone zones were identified, of which 166 have been fixed, with work ongoing in 24 more.

“We’ve also constructed 197 km of stormwater drains and addressed flooding in 82 out of 132 rain-affected traffic zones. About Rs 2,000 crore is being spent to improve this infrastructure,” he added.

Despite technological advancement and global stature as a tech capital, Bengaluru remains vulnerable to annual flooding a crisis fueled by unchecked urban growth, poor planning, and political apathy. While solutions exist, the will to implement them effectively remains elusive.

ALSO READ: PM Modi To Unveil Nation’s First 9000 HP ‘Make in India’ Locomotive In Gujarat’s Dahod | India News