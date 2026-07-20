Why Is Delhi’s Jantar Mantar India’s Most Famous Protest Site? Its History, First Major Demonstration, And Legacy

Have you ever wondered why Delhi’s Jantar Mantar is India’s most famous protest site? What makes an 18th – century observatory, which is just a few yards from the Parliament, a place where India comes to be heard by the government? Let us tell you more about it.

What Is The History Behind Jantar Mantar?

Jantar Mantar was built in the year 1724 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II of Jaipur who was a keen astronomer. It was one of the five observatories that he constructed across India. It is a masonry instrument that was designed to track the celestial positions, predict eclipses and measure time with remarkable precision for the era, before telescopes became standard tools. For many years, it functioned as a scientific instrument, but with the rise of modern astronomy, it was no longer used. Jantar Mantar is located in central Delhi, near Connaught Place. It was later declared a protected monument, and only in more recent history did the surrounding road become known for something entirely different purpose which was protest.

Was Jantar Mantar Always A Protest Site?

Jantar Mantar was not always a central protest site of the capital. For many years, the Boat Club lawn which is located near Rajpath (now known as Kartavya Path), served as the most preferred protest ground, offering demonstrators a direct line of sight to Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and the government’s nerve centers. The protest site got changed in the year 1988 when thousands of farmers came to protest at the Boat Club for almost a week where they even brought their cattle and started camping and cooking fires until their demands were addressed. The protest was led by Mahendra Singh Tikait. Due to this large-scale protest, the government was alarmed about the security concerns that followed the shift of the protest place for which they found Jantar Mantar which was still visible and symbolic.

A Site Shaped By Its Movements

Jantar Mantar has hosted almost every major public movement in modern Indian history. The anti-corruption movement which was held by Anna Hazare in the year 2011, was also started here but as the movement became very large, it was eventually shifted to Ramlila Maidan which also reshaped national politics. It has also seen sustained campaigns for the Right to Information, pensions for senior citizens and the protection of the NREGA rural employment guarantee scheme. It has absorbed the massive protests of the 2012 Nirbhaya case that happened in Delhi, for which the whole capital came together to protest, also the 2020 Hathras case, the anti-CAA demonstrations that happened in 2019 and Dalit rights mobilisations, among many others.