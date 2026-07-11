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Home > India News > Why Is FSSAI Cracking Down On Swiggy Instamart? Inside Complaints Over Unsafe Food

Why Is FSSAI Cracking Down On Swiggy Instamart? Inside Complaints Over Unsafe Food

FSSAI has issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart over complaints of expired, spoiled and unsafe food products, seeking a detailed compliance report.

FSSAI has issued several notices to Swiggy (Image: AI-generated)
FSSAI has issued several notices to Swiggy (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 14:41 IST

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart after receiving multiple consumer complaints alleging the delivery of expired, spoiled and unsafe food products. The action was taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, with the regulator seeking a detailed explanation from the quick-commerce platform. FSSAI said several customers claimed they received contaminated or unfit food products and did not receive a satisfactory response from the company despite raising repeated complaints.

In a post on X, the regulator said Swiggy has been asked to submit a detailed explanation and compliance report, warning that “failing which appropriate legal action will be initiated”.

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Swiggy notices highlight complaints over expired and contaminated food

Reportedly, as per FSSAI, consumer complaints alleged the supply of “expired, spoiled, rotten, contaminated, and otherwise unsafe food products supplied through Swiggy Instamart”. Among the products flagged were Healthify 100% Whey Protein 1 kg and Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts, which were allegedly delivered after their expiry dates.

Further, the authority referred to the complaints pertaining to the Akshayakalpa Organic Egg, which was found to be expired, rotten, stinky and contaminated in nature, thereby making the product unfit for consumption. Further, it stated that no measures were taken even after elevating the matter.

Swiggy was required to clarify its process of checking the quality and safety

As per reports, FSSAI also made mention of the complaint regarding Kakke da Paratha, which was found to be delivered in spoiled condition with a foul smell and unfit for consumption.

A complaint was made regarding an infant food formulation that was delivered in extremely deteriorated and unsafe condition, indicating contamination and improper handling of the product. Further, it was said that the same product was delivered despite the defective product being returned.

Swiggy directed to submit compliance report with evidence

The notices also raised concerns over allegedly incorrect, invalid or non-existent FSSAI licence numbers, along with food business entities being listed under names that did not match their registered FSSAI records.

It has made the company provide an explanation in writing which is backed up by documentary proof. It has also asked for information on the quality control procedures, food safety, inventory control, hygiene and storage of the platform.

Also Read: NPPA Fixes Prices Of 39 New Medicines For Diabetes, BP, HIV And Heart Disease: Check Full List Here    

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Why Is FSSAI Cracking Down On Swiggy Instamart? Inside Complaints Over Unsafe Food
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Why Is FSSAI Cracking Down On Swiggy Instamart? Inside Complaints Over Unsafe Food

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Why Is FSSAI Cracking Down On Swiggy Instamart? Inside Complaints Over Unsafe Food
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