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Home > India News > Why Is Govt Asking Shipping Companies To Avoid Deploying Indians In Strait of Hormuz?

Why Is Govt Asking Shipping Companies To Avoid Deploying Indians In Strait of Hormuz?

Why has India asked shipping companies to avoid deploying seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz? The government cites rising security threats after multiple attacks killed Indian sailors amid the Iran conflict.

Govt of India asks shipping companies to stop sending Indians to Strait of Hormuz (Image: AFP, representative photo)
Govt of India asks shipping companies to stop sending Indians to Strait of Hormuz (Image: AFP, representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 15:07 IST

The Indian government has ordered shipping companies to temporarily refrain from sending their Indian crews on board merchant ships navigating through the Strait of Hormuz because of the deteriorating security conditions in the Gulf due to the continuing attacks on ships in the Iran conflict. The decision comes after a number of fatal attacks on Indian seamen resulting in deaths as well as injuries to some others. The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) of India, which is the apex body for maritime affairs in the country, sent out a circular No. 36 of 2026 to ship owners, managers and recruiters.

The advisory comes as tensions in the Middle East continue to spill into one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, with merchant vessels increasingly getting caught in the crossfire. Indians have reportedly accounted for a significant share, if not the majority, of civilian sailor casualties linked to the Iran war.

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Government tightens safety measures for ships using the Strait of Hormuz

In its circular, the DGMA said: “In view of the heightened security situation in the Gulf region, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), through DGMA Circular No. 36 of 2026, has directed Ship Owners, Ship Managers and RPSL (Recruitment and Placement of Seafarers License) Companies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders.”

The maritime authority also issued additional safety instructions for ships operating near the Strait of Hormuz. These include heightened security vigilance in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters, continuous monitoring of navigational warnings and security advisories, strict implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, and immediate reporting through the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) and the DG Communication Centre (Mercantile Marine Domain Awareness Centre) during emergencies.

Rising attacks around the Strait of Hormuz prompt urgent action

The DGMA said it is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in the Middle East and remains committed to protecting the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers.

The warning comes after a series of deadly attacks in and around the Strait of Hormuz since the Iran conflict began on February 28 this year. At least 10 Indian sailors have been killed in strikes linked to both Iran and the United States.

Recent deaths highlight growing dangers in the Strait of Hormuz

Earlier this week, one Indian sailor was killed and 10 others were injured, including two seriously, after Iranian attacks on two oil tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The incident prompted New Delhi to summon the Iranian deputy envoy, lodge a strong protest and demand an immediate halt to such strikes.

Before that, an Indian crew member went missing after a Cyprus-flagged merchant vessel was hit near the coast of Oman by what was described as a warning shot fired by Iranian forces. He was later confirmed dead, underscoring the growing risks for civilian sailors operating near the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: What’s Behind Toronto’s Eerie Orange Haze? Air Quality Is Now The World’s Worst   

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Why Is Govt Asking Shipping Companies To Avoid Deploying Indians In Strait of Hormuz?
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