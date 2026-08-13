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Home > India News > Why Is Holy City Of Haridwar Struggling With 7000 Tonnes Of Garbage, Urine Bottle After Kanwar Yatra?

Why Is Holy City Of Haridwar Struggling With 7000 Tonnes Of Garbage, Urine Bottle After Kanwar Yatra?

Haridwar faces a massive waste crisis following the Kanwar Yatra. Over 7,000 tonnes of garbage, including hazardous waste, have been cleared from the city’s ghats.

Why Is Holy City Of Haridwar Struggling With 7000 Tonnes Of Garbage, Urine Bottle After Kanwar Yatra?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 20:41 IST

The annual Kanwar Yatra have concluded, but Haridwar is now facing a massive waste-management challenge. Nearly five crore pilgrims reportedly visited the Haridwar this year. However, their departure has left behind huge quantities of garbage across the city’s ghats and surrounding areas. Visuals from Haridwar show discarded clothes, plastic bottles, Kanwar structures and other waste scattered along the ghats. The situation has triggered concern among locals, who have questioned the lack of cleanliness and responsible waste disposal after one of the country’s largest annual pilgrimages.

Bottles Filled With Urine Found in Changing Rooms

The situation at Har Ki Pauri, one of Haridwar’s most iconic ghats, has drawn particular attention. Videos circulating on social media reportedly show bottles filled with urine left behind inside changing rooms. In the visuals, sanitation workers can be seen removing the discarded bottles, clothes and other waste. The workers were reportedly seen cleaning the area without gloves or masks, further raising concerns over their safety and hygiene. The visuals have sparked outrage among locals, with some calling the situation unfortunate and pointing to the irony of pilgrims undertaking long journeys to reach the Ganga but leaving behind waste at the same place.

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7,000 Tonnes of Waste Removed From Haridwar

According to authorities, around 7,000 tonnes of garbage has been collected and transported to dumping grounds following the Kanwar Yatra. The waste reportedly includes large quantities of discarded clothing, plastic and other materials. Environmental concerns have also emerged as the garbage poses a potential threat to the ecologically sensitive surroundings. With the pilgrimage now over, authorities face the difficult task of clearing the accumulated waste and restoring the cleanliness of the riverbanks and pilgrimage routes.

Also Read: Ex-Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal Suffers Injuries After Fatal Attack in Nanded Gurudwara

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Why Is Holy City Of Haridwar Struggling With 7000 Tonnes Of Garbage, Urine Bottle After Kanwar Yatra?
Tags: Har Ki Pauri garbage crisisHaridwar pollution after Kanwar Yatrahome-hero-pos-3Kanwar Yatra 2026 wasteKanwar Yatra environmental impactWaste management in Haridwar

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Why Is Holy City Of Haridwar Struggling With 7000 Tonnes Of Garbage, Urine Bottle After Kanwar Yatra?

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Why Is Holy City Of Haridwar Struggling With 7000 Tonnes Of Garbage, Urine Bottle After Kanwar Yatra?
Why Is Holy City Of Haridwar Struggling With 7000 Tonnes Of Garbage, Urine Bottle After Kanwar Yatra?
Why Is Holy City Of Haridwar Struggling With 7000 Tonnes Of Garbage, Urine Bottle After Kanwar Yatra?
Why Is Holy City Of Haridwar Struggling With 7000 Tonnes Of Garbage, Urine Bottle After Kanwar Yatra?

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