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Home > India News > Why is India Advising Citizens to Avoid Non-Essential Travel to Iran Despite Improved Security?

Why is India Advising Citizens to Avoid Non-Essential Travel to Iran Despite Improved Security?

India has urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran despite signs of improving security, citing ongoing uncertainty and advising Indians to stay alert and follow official updates closely.

Indian embassy issues advisory for Indians in Iran (Image: ANI)
Indian embassy issues advisory for Indians in Iran (Image: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-24 11:04 IST

India has updated its travel advisory for Iran and is urging citizens to avoid any non-essential travel to the country as the overall security environment shows signs of improvement.
 
The Embassy of India in Tehran has issued an advisory amid evolving diplomatic developments involving Iran and the United States. The recent progress has helped to ease tensions in parts of the region. According to the officials, the situation in the country remained uncertain and requires more caution.

India’s Embassy Issues Travel Warning for Iran

In its latest statement, the Indian embassy stated it has been closely monitoring developments in Iran and has observed positive changes in the overall situation. Despite all the improvements in the country, Indian citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel to the country until further notice. The embassy stressed that the security situation remains fluid and the travellers should remain alert to any sudden changes. 
 
The authority has also suggested that Indian nationals residing in Iran or those who must travel for unavoidable reasons have been asked to exercise a high degree of caution.  The advisory recommends staying vigilant, keeping track of local developments through reliable sources, and following instructions which are issued by Iranian authorities. Citizens are also encouraged to maintain awareness of their surroundings and avoid situations that could pose safety risks.
 
Another important recommendation is for all Indian nationals in Iran to register their details with the Embassy of India in Tehran. Doing so can help embassy officials provide assistance more effectively during emergencies or rapidly changing situations. The embassy has also urged citizens to regularly check its official website and social media channels for updates and future advisories.



Emergency Contact Details

For Indians requiring urgent assistance in Iran, the Embassy of India in Tehran has shared the following emergency helpline numbers:
 
The Indian Embassy has also shared emergency helpline numbers for Indians who require urgent assistance in Iran. In an emergency situation, Indian citizens can call on these numbers: +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102, and +989932179359. Citizens can also seek assistance via email at cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.

US-Iran War Update: Talks Continue Amid Differing Claims

The updated advisory comes at a time when diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran appears to be making progress. US President Donald Trump recently stated that Iran had agreed to extensive nuclear inspections and described ongoing discussions as moving smoothly. However, Iranian officials disputed those claims, saying no such agreement had been reached.
 
Tehran also denied reports that its nuclear programme was discussed during the talks and rejected suggestions that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency would be invited back into the country.
 
Differences have also emerged over the handling of frozen Iranian assets. While US officials suggested the funds could be used for humanitarian purchases, Iranian representatives said decisions regarding the money would remain entirely under Tehran’s control.
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Why is India Advising Citizens to Avoid Non-Essential Travel to Iran Despite Improved Security?
Tags: indiaIndia Travel AdvisoryIndian Embassy in Tehranindians in iranirantravel restrictions Iran

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Why is India Advising Citizens to Avoid Non-Essential Travel to Iran Despite Improved Security?

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Why is India Advising Citizens to Avoid Non-Essential Travel to Iran Despite Improved Security?
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