Why Is Jonathan Famous? PM Modi Feeds World’s Oldest Living Land Animal In Seychelles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie on Saturday visited the National Botanical Garden in Victoria soon after the Prime Minister began his official State Visit to the island nation.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi was seen feeding giant tortoises, including the famous 194-year-old Jonathan, recognised as the world’s oldest living land animal. The two leaders also planted a commemorative sapling and interacted with the garden staff, who briefed them about the sanctuary’s unique flora and fauna.

Warm welcome marks start of PM Modi’s Seychelles visit

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Seychelles on Saturday afternoon for a three-day State Visit. He will attend the country’s National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, marking 50 years of Seychelles’ independence from the United Kingdom in 1976. In a special diplomatic gesture, Seychelles President Patrick Herminie personally received PM Modi at the airport along with senior ministers and top government officials.

Cultural activities such as dance forms were also part of the reception. In appreciation of the cultural dance performed during the reception, the Prime Minister commented on X, “Amazing cultural connect! The welcome at the airport in Seychelles had a dance from Kutch. The way in which the Indian diaspora has kept alive cultures from various parts of India is praiseworthy.”

PM Modi highlights cultural ties and stronger partnership

Prime Minister Modi also shared glimpses of his welcome on X and thanked the Indian diaspora for the warm reception. Shortly after landing, he expressed confidence that the visit would further deepen ties between the two countries.

Acknowledging the official welcome, the Prime Minister wrote on X, “Landed in Seychelles. Deeply appreciate the warm welcome extended at the airport by Dr. Patrick Herminie. Seychelles is a valued maritime partner and a close friend in the Indian Ocean. Looking forward to a productive visit aimed at further strengthening our longstanding ties and enhancing cooperation for the benefit of the people of our nations.”

Later, while travelling with President Herminie to the National Botanical Garden, PM Modi shared another photograph on X, captioning it, “On the way to the Seychelles National Botanical Garden with President Dr. Patrick Herminie.”

(with inputs from ANI)

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