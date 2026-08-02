Why Is Menstrual Leave Still A PIN Code Benefit In India? How High Courts Are Pushing States To Act

With two high courts pushing governments to take action on menstrual leave, the bigger question is back at the centre of the debate: should a woman’s right to period leave be decided by the state she lives in?

The Kerala High Court revived that question after directing the state government to take a decision within three months on a plea seeking paid menstrual leave for women KSRTC conductors. Around the same time, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought an update from the Tamil Nadu government on its proposed policy of menstrual leave for women employees.

The developments combined indicate a striking reality — there is no uniform menstrual leave policy for women in India and access to such benefits is more a matter of geography than a national standard.

Five States, Five Different Rules

Five States, Five Different Rules

And although there is growing public debate about menstrual health, only a handful of states have adopted any kind of menstrual leave, and none do so in the same way.

Bihar was still the pioneer to have introduced two days’ paid menstrual leave every month for women government employees in 1992.

Odisha has allowed one additional casual leave per month for eligible government employees. Karnataka has taken it a step ahead by providing one-day paid menstrual leave to women in both government and private establishments without the need for a medical certificate.

Presently, Kerala provides for attendance relaxation in lieu of leave for menstrual leave for university students and trainees. Sikkim, on the other hand, has only institution-specific provisions and no state-wide policy.

This creates a patchwork system where access to menstrual leave depends heavily on where a woman studies or works.

Why There Still Is No National Law In India

In the past there have been several private member bills for national menstrual leave but none have made it onto the statute books.

The most recent is the Menstrual Leave and Hygiene Bill, 2024, which has yet to be passed by parliament. It seeks to offer free menstrual hygiene products for working women and students and introduce paid menstrual leave.

Previous legislative efforts by MPs like Ninong Ering, Shashi Tharoor and Hibi Eden also failed to make it to the statute book.

Courts Support Discussion, But Not Blanket Rule

While the judiciary recognises menstruation as a significant health and hygiene concern, it has not gone so far as to instruct governments to implement a mandatory leave policy across India. According to the Supreme Court, implementing universal, mandated leave policies could inadvertently perpetuate gender stereotypes or create discrimination among women employees that companies would fear to even hire.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court recently observed that a well-crafted policy on menstrual leave can be beneficial to the welfare of employees, reduce presenteeism and promote a more inclusive work environment.

Corporate India Is Moving Faster

Surprisingly, some Indian employers have already acted in the absence of legislation. A gradual shift in workplace practices is underway, as companies such as L&T, Swiggy, Zomato and CEAT have already announced their own menstrual leave policies, even as public policy still remains unsettled.

India Versus The World

Countries such as Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Spain, Taiwan and Zambia have already recognised menstrual leave in different forms globally.

Countries that grant menstrual leave to women

But international experience also shows that legal provisions are not sufficient. In many countries, women are hesitant to take menstrual leave due to fear of workplace stigma and consequences for career advancement, according to reports.

The Bigger Debate

Again, the latest court interventions have highlighted a larger policy gap.