The National Center for Seismology confirmed that the epicenter of the quake was located in Jheel Park, Dhaula Kuan. Some reports indicated that people heard a loud noise as the ground shook.

On Monday, February 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged residents in North India to remain calm and follow safety measures after a powerful 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the region. He also advised the public to stay alert for potential aftershocks.

Taking to X, PM Modi stated, “Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. I urge everyone to stay calm, follow safety precautions, and remain alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.”

Why Do Earthquake Aftershocks Occur?

Aftershocks are smaller earthquakes that follow the main tremor in the same affected region. They happen as the Earth’s crust adjusts to the sudden shift in stress caused by the main earthquake.

Causes of Aftershocks

Stress Redistribution: When an earthquake occurs, the movement of tectonic plates disturbs the surrounding fault lines. This imbalance leads to additional small quakes as the stress readjusts.

Fault Line Adjustments: The Earth’s crust consists of interlocked tectonic plates. After a significant quake, these plates may take time to settle, triggering aftershocks.

Rock Fractures and Weak Zones: The initial earthquake may create cracks in the rock layers, weakening the region. These weak spots can trigger aftershocks as they collapse or move further.

Are Aftershocks Dangerous?

Yes, they can be hazardous, especially if buildings have already been weakened by the main quake.

While aftershocks are usually smaller in magnitude, strong ones can still cause damage and panic.

They can continue for hours, days, weeks, or even months after the main earthquake.

How to Stay Safe During Aftershocks

Stay Outside If You Are Already Outdoors – Avoid buildings, trees, and power lines.

Drop, Cover, and Hold On – If indoors, take cover under a sturdy table or against an interior wall.

Be Prepared for Multiple Aftershocks – Keep an emergency kit, stay alert, and follow official advisories.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers at 5:36 AM. Experts note that shallow earthquakes, which occur closer to the Earth’s surface, are generally more damaging than those that originate deeper underground.

