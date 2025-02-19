Why Is Rekha Gupta RSS Trending Online? Here’s The Real Reason Behind This Viral Hashtag

Rekha Gupta was also a member of the BJP’s National Executive, highlighting her growing influence in national politics.

Born in 1974 in Nandgarh village, Jind, Haryana, Rekha Gupta moved to Delhi when her father secured a job as a manager at the State Bank of India (SBI).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Her political journey began during her college years at Daulat Ram College, Delhi University, in 1992, when she joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

Rekha Gupta’s Political Journey

Rekha Gupta has had a long and dynamic political career, starting from student politics to becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi. Her journey includes key leadership positions within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and various governance roles.

1994-95: Served as the Secretary of Daulat Ram College, Delhi University.

1995-96: Elected as the Secretary of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU).

1996-97: Became the President of DUSU, further strengthening her leadership in student politics.

2003-2004: Held the position of Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Delhi State.

2004-2006: Appointed as the National Secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, working under the leadership of Dharmendra Pradhan.

April 2007: Elected as a Municipal Councillor from Uttari Pitampura, Delhi.

2007-2009: Served as the Chairperson of the Women Welfare and Child Development Committee, MCD, for two consecutive years.

2009: Appointed as the General Secretary of Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha.

March 2010: Became a member of the BJP’s National Executive, gaining national political recognition.

February 2023: Contested the Delhi Mayoral election, but lost to AAP’s Shelly Oberoi.

February 2025: BJP announces her as the new Delhi CM

With her years of experience in politics and governance, Rekha Gupta continues to be a key figure in Delhi’s political landscape.

Student Politics and Leadership

A prominent student leader, Rekha Gupta served as the General Secretary of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in the 1990s. She later became the President of DUSU in 1996, marking her rise as a strong political figure in student activism.

Political Career and Leadership Roles

Her political career gained momentum when she won the Delhi Councillor elections from Uttari Pitampura (Ward 54) in 2007. She later served as the General Secretary of the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha, further establishing her presence within the party.

Rekha Gupta was also a member of the BJP’s National Executive, highlighting her growing influence in national politics.

MLA from Shalimar Bagh and Chief Minister of Delhi

In the 2024 Delhi Assembly elections, she secured a victory from the Shalimar Bagh constituency, defeating strong opponents. Her leadership and extensive political experience led to her appointment as the Chief Minister of Delhi, making her the fourth woman to hold this position in the state’s history.

ALSO READ: What Will Be The Salary Of New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta? Here’s What Will Be Her Monthly In-Hand Takeaway