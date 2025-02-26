Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor revealed he was named after Lord Shiva's crescent moon, while addressing party tensions over his praise for PM Modi’s US visit.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently revealed the story behind his name while extending Maha Shivratri wishes to his supporters. He shared that he was born on Maha Shivratri and was named ‘Shashi’ after the crescent moon adorning Lord Shiva’s forehead.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor posted, “I was born on Mahashivratri and named Shashi for the crescent moon on Lord Shiva’s forehead. In the Kerala calendar, my ‘nakshatram birthday’ is today. It has always been a very special day for my family.”

According to official parliamentary records, however, Tharoor’s birthday falls on March 9 in the Gregorian calendar.

Congress Rift Over Tharoor’s Praise for PM Modi and Kerala’s LDF Government

While Tharoor’s personal revelation gained attention, his recent statements about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala’s LDF government have sparked political controversy. His remarks about Modi’s negotiation skills and Kerala’s entrepreneurial growth have led to speculation about a rift within the Congress party.

Tharoor had praised Modi’s US visit, particularly highlighting former US President Donald Trump’s remark that the Indian PM was a better negotiator than him. Speaking on the comment, Tharoor said, “To hear a man like Donald Trump, whose defence secretary once called him the greatest negotiator in the world, announce that the Indian Prime Minister was a better negotiator than he was— that sounds like something Modi can put in the bank, that sounds very good.”

However, this stance clashed with Congress leadership, which has been critical of Modi’s US visit. The party questioned why issues like the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants through military planes were not addressed. Responding to criticism that he was deviating from the party line, Tharoor clarified that his statements were made in India’s interest rather than following partisan politics.

“Did PM Modi raise it behind closed doors? In diplomacy, not everything is laid out publicly,” Tharoor stated, emphasizing that key concerns regarding illegal immigrants remained unanswered.

Clarification Over Kerala’s LDF Government Praise

Adding to the controversy, Tharoor’s recent article highlighting Kerala’s success in the start-up sector under the CPI(M)-led LDF government drew political backlash. Many interpreted it as praise for the ruling Left, but Tharoor later clarified that his intent was to commend the state’s entrepreneurial growth rather than endorse the government.

Despite the political storm, Tharoor remains a significant voice within the Congress party. His candid views, often seen as independent of party rhetoric, continue to stir debate within political circles.

