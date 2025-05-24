Why Is Tollywood Ignoring The Andhra Government? Pawan Kalyan Questions Lack Of Gratitude Amid Industry Status Talks

Pawan Kalyan criticizes Tollywood for showing no gratitude to Andhra's NDA government amid talks to grant industry status and develop the film sector further.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has strongly criticized the Telugu film industry, commonly known as Tollywood, for showing what he called a “lack of minimum respect” toward the TDP-led NDA government, which is currently considering granting the industry official status.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the Janasena Party chief and popular actor expressed disappointment that even after nearly a year since the NDA alliance formed the government, representatives of the film industry have yet to meet Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to engage in constructive discussions.

“At a time when the government is thinking of giving industry status and developing the film industry, including ensuring that their respect is not lowered, they do not have even minimum respect or gratitude towards the Andhra Pradesh government,” said Kalyan.

He added that this disregard comes despite the administration’s active interest in supporting the industry through policy improvements and promotional incentives.

Kalyan also accused Tollywood figures of only engaging with the government when they have personal stakes — such as film releases or requests to hike ticket prices — but failing to contribute meaningfully to broader development or reforms in the film sector.

Noting his previous attempts to bring the industry together, the Deputy CM expressed regret that his call for unity among filmmakers was largely ignored. “Even after suggesting unity among film producers and stakeholders, the negligence continues,” he said.

The actor-politician also reminded the industry of the alleged disrespect and challenges it faced under the previous YSRCP government, hinting that such experiences should have prompted a more collaborative spirit with the current regime.

Kalyan urged filmmakers to approach the government not individually, but collectively, to have meaningful discussions about their grievances and needs. He emphasized that the current government has been responding positively and is open to reforms and development efforts in the film sector.

The comments come at a time when the Andhra Pradesh government is actively exploring the idea of granting “industry” status to the film sector—something that could bring about substantial changes in terms of infrastructure, funding support, tax benefits, and institutional recognition.

With Pawan Kalyan playing a dual role as both policymaker and film industry insider, his remarks are expected to stir debate across Tollywood and prompt renewed dialogue between the industry and the state government.