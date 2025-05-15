Why Is Turkey Facing Backlash in India? Turkish Firm Celebi Aviation Responsible For Security At Indian Airports Under Scrutiny

A wave of anger has erupted across India after Turkey reportedly sided with Pakistan during a recent cross-border conflict triggered by a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

A wave of anger has erupted across India after Turkey reportedly sided with Pakistan during a recent cross-border conflict triggered by a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Tensions had flared following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead. In response, India launched “Operation Sindoor” targeting terror launchpads across the Line of Control.

While India and Pakistan have since agreed to a ceasefire, the outrage over Turkey’s alleged involvement hasn’t died down. What sparked the fury was a report suggesting that Turkey had supplied drones to Pakistan in the aftermath of India’s military response.

Social media platforms have been flooded with calls for a boycott of Turkey. Many Indians are pledging not to visit the country, and hashtags like #BoycottTurkey have trended for days. The sentiment is especially strong among those who view Turkey’s actions as hostile at a time of deep national mourning and heightened security sensitivity.

Spotlight Turns to Turkish Firm at Indian Airports

As tensions simmer, one Turkish company operating in India is now at the center of controversy: Celebi Aviation.

Celebi, a major aviation ground services provider, plays a critical role in airport operations at some of India’s busiest airports, including Delhi and Mumbai. The company’s involvement in key airport activities has raised serious concerns among political leaders and security experts alike.

Who is Celebi Aviation?

Founded in 1958, Celebi Aviation Holding was Turkey’s first private ground handling company. Since then, it has grown into a global player in aviation services. With over 15,000 employees, the company now operates in six countries across three continents, managing operations at 70 airports.

Celebi entered the Indian market through a joint venture at Mumbai International Airport. It later formed two separate arms—Celebi Airport Services India and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India—to handle ground operations and cargo services, respectively.

Today, Celebi operates in nine major Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Goa, Cochin, and Kannur. Each year, it services more than 58,000 flights and handles 540,000 tonnes of cargo, employing nearly 7,800 people across these locations.

What Does Celebi Do at Indian Airports?

Celebi’s role at Indian airports is far from superficial. The company is involved in high-security, highly regulated operations that are vital to airport functioning.

Some of its main tasks include:

Ramp Handling: Directing aircraft on the tarmac, from parking to departure.

Load Control and Flight Operations: Ensuring planes are properly balanced and meet weight requirements.

Bridge Operations: Managing the passenger boarding bridges that connect terminals to planes.

Cargo Handling and Warehouse Management: Safely managing the transport and storage of cargo, including sensitive or high-value goods.

Postal Services: Handling official and private mail at cargo terminals.

General Aviation Services: Managing private and VIP aircraft operations.

Each of these roles requires adherence to strict safety and security protocols, which is why concerns over Celebi’s involvement are now being taken seriously.

Government Likely to Revisit Contracts

According to official sources, India may now reconsider existing contracts with Turkish companies, especially those operating in sensitive sectors like aviation.

The government has not yet announced a formal decision, but internal discussions are said to be underway to evaluate whether Turkish firms pose a national security risk.

Political Pressure Mounts

The political response has been swift, especially in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena has issued a stern 10-day deadline to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), demanding that the contract with Celebi NAS Airport Services India be terminated.

Celebi currently manages about 70% of all ground handling services at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Shiv Sena leaders argue that continued association with a Turkish firm—especially one operating such critical infrastructure—is unacceptable following Turkey’s alleged support to Pakistan.

Social Media Boycott and Public Outrage

The issue has spilled over into the public domain, with thousands of users expressing outrage on social media. Many have urged the government to act swiftly and decisively.

Some are also asking for a wider ban on Turkish businesses operating in India. “You cannot allow a country that supports terrorism against India to run our airports,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). Others are calling for a complete review of all Turkish investments in Indian infrastructure.

What’s Next?

So far, Celebi Aviation has not publicly commented on the controversy. However, with political and public pressure growing by the day, the company’s future in India now hangs in the balance.

The government is expected to take a closer look at foreign firms managing sensitive operations, especially in light of recent events. Whether this scrutiny leads to the cancellation of Celebi’s contracts—or more wide-ranging policy changes—remains to be seen.

But one thing is clear: Turkey’s stance during the India-Pakistan standoff has triggered a backlash that could have long-term consequences for its business interests in India.