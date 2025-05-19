Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan has declined to join the Union Government’s “Operation Sindoor” anti-terror outreach delegation, citing the party was not consulted before his inclusion. The TMC leadership have made it clear that no party members will participate in the multi-nation campaign against Pakistan-backed terrorism.

TMC Not Consulted for Yusuf Pathan

However, his inclusion sparked strong objections from the Trinamool Congress, which said the party was not consulted before his name was added.

“How can the Union Government decide on the representative of Trinamool? They should have held discussions with the opposition to decide which representative a party will send. How can the BJP decide which representative Trinamool will send,” TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said.

TMC Declines Participation of Yusuf Pathan in the Delegation

According to sources within the party, not just Pathan but no TMC MP will be part of the multi-party delegation being sent abroad to campaign against cross-border terrorism sponsored by Pakistan.

“We believe that the nation is above all and we pledged our support to the Union government to take whatever action was needed to protect our great country. Our Armed Forces have made our nation proud and we are forever indebted to them. Foreign policy is entirely within the domain of the Union government. Therefore, let only the Union government decide our foreign policy and take complete responsibility for it,” TMC sources said.

Operation Sindoor and the Global Diplomatic Offensive

The anti-terror outreach, titled “One Mission, One Message, One Bharat,” is a government-led effort involving seven multi-party delegations, each led by one Member of Parliament. These teams are tasked with visiting over 30 partner nations to present India’s position on terrorism and counter global misinformation in the wake of the recent escalation of tensions with Pakistan.

This diplomatic push follows the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The strikes led to the elimination of over 100 terrorists associated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Additionally, India executed precision airstrikes, hitting military infrastructure across 11 Pakistani airbases.

Global Outreach: Countries on the Itinerary

The delegation is expected to visit a diverse array of countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the European Union, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the United States, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

