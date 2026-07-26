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Home > India News > Why Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Believes Peaceful Dissent Is Under Threat, Says ‘Eating Chicken Biryani on Ganga Is No Crime’

Why Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Believes Peaceful Dissent Is Under Threat, Says ‘Eating Chicken Biryani on Ganga Is No Crime’

Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has raised serious concerns over shrinking democratic space in India. From arrests over peaceful protests to strict bail conditions, here is what he said and why it matters.

Ganga River (Photo: ANI)
Ganga River (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 07:57 IST

Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has expressed concern over growing intolerance towards public dissent in India. He was speaking at the 5th Justice GP Singh Memorial Lecture at the National Law Institute University (NLIU) in Bhopal, where he said peaceful protests, public debate and dissent are increasingly being treated as criminal acts.
 
Justice Bhuyan said many ordinary citizens, environmental activists and university students were being arrested for peacefully raising their voice. He said people can spend weeks or even months in jail before they get any legal relief. He says it’s undermining democratic values and discouraging people from speaking up.
 

Ganga Boat Iftar Case Highlights State Overreach

To explain his concern, Justice Bhuyan referred to the case of a group of young Muslims who were jailed for three months after organising an Iftar gathering on a boat in the River Ganga.
 
He questioned how people could remain behind bars for an act that is not a crime. “I am sure consuming chicken biryani is not an offence,” he remarked, adding that no law bans eating chicken on the river. He said such cases raise important questions about the use of criminal law.
 

Peaceful Student Protests Should Not Lead to Jail

Justice Bhuyan also spoke about the treatment of student protesters. He said students taking part in peaceful campus demonstrations are sometimes detained for 30 to 40 days. Many are forced into long legal battles, putting their education and future careers at risk.
 

Strict Bail Conditions Raise Fresh Concerns

The judge also criticised the conditions often imposed on bail. He said sometimes courts barred undertrial prisoners from speaking at public meetings, told them to surrender their passports even when there was no risk of them fleeing, or restricted their activity on social media.
 
Justice Bhuyan said such conditions may restrict the freedom of speech of a person and may create a fear in the minds of the people to participate in public discussions.
 

Universities Must Encourage Critical Thinking

Justice Bhuyan urged law universities to promote independent thinking and not mere blind conformity. He said students should be encouraged to question ideas, study court judgments critically and challenge authority through peaceful and lawful means. Universities, he added, should remain spaces for open discussion and free expression.
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Why Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Believes Peaceful Dissent Is Under Threat, Says ‘Eating Chicken Biryani on Ganga Is No Crime’
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Why Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Believes Peaceful Dissent Is Under Threat, Says ‘Eating Chicken Biryani on Ganga Is No Crime’

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Why Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Believes Peaceful Dissent Is Under Threat, Says ‘Eating Chicken Biryani on Ganga Is No Crime’
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Why Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Believes Peaceful Dissent Is Under Threat, Says ‘Eating Chicken Biryani on Ganga Is No Crime’
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