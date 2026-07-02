Why Kashmir Is Facing Severe Mutton Shortage Amid Peak Wedding Season

Sara is deeply worried that her father, Abdul Hamid, may be forced to downsize the guest list for her sister’s upcoming wedding on July 15. Sara has already invited numerous classmates and friends from Delhi. Her family’s predicament arises from warnings by their local butcher about a severe mutton crisis in the valley. While the butcher advised them to wait out the week to see if conditions stabilize, the uncertainty is causing widespread anxiety.

Kashmir is currently facing an acute mutton shortage right at the peak of the wedding season. According to mutton dealers, the crisis stems from an exorbitant fee levied in Punjab on vehicles transporting livestock to Jammu & Kashmir. Contractors at the border are reportedly forcing a collection fee of approximately Rs 25,000 per truck, driving retail mutton prices in the valley up from Rs 700 to Rs 750 per kilogram. This heavy levy has choked supplies and caused rates to skyrocket.

What Made Mutton So Expensive in Kashmir?

Dealers explain that Punjab-based contractors are charging predatory fees on livestock-carrying vehicles bound for the valley. This supply crisis hits at the worst possible time, as scores of families have already distributed invitation cards for lavish traditional weddings. The current shortage is forcing families to rethink their catering menus, drastically cut guest lists, or even postpone marriages and functions to a later date in hopes that the situation normalizes.

CM Omar Abdullah Writes to Punjab Counterpart Bhagwant Mann Over Mutton Crisis

Taking note of the escalating situation, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has written to his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Singh Mann, flagging the illegal fees imposed by contractors based in Punjab. Despite the official communication, no relief has been granted, and border contractors continue to extract the heavy fee. Media reports indicate that Abdullah emphasized that these J&K-bound livestock vehicles are being unlawfully intercepted and extorted by specific contractor groups, despite possessing all valid transport permits and requisite documentation.

Kashmir Mutton Dealers Threaten Strike

The Kashmir Mutton Dealers Association has warned that if the state governments fail to resolve the issue immediately, they will launch an indefinite strike. This standoff poses a massive threat to local food security; reports indicate that Jammu and Kashmir produces only about 30,000 tonnes of mutton locally, while its actual annual consumption sits at nearly 60,000 tonnes. To bridge this 50% deficit, the valley relies heavily on outside livestock supplies arriving from states like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat—all of which must transit through Punjab.



Also Read: Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: Champat Rai’s Fate to Be Decided After July 6 Meet by Temple Trust