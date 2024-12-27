Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
Why Manmohan Singh Chose Maruti 800 Over BMW, U.P. Minister Reminisces About Former PM

Manmohan Singh’s preference for his humble Maruti 800 over a luxury BMW reflected his deep connection with the common man.

In a heartfelt social media post following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun shared a touching memoir that beautifully illustrated the simplicity and grounded nature of the man who served India with humility.

Asim Arun, who served as Singh’s close protection officer for nearly three years, reflected on the personal bond he shared with the former prime minister. He reminisced about their time together, where he was tasked with staying by Singh’s side at all times, a duty that made him more than just a bodyguard but a witness to the leader’s everyday life.

One of the most poignant memories shared by Arun was about Singh’s deep connection with his humble Maruti Suzuki 800. Despite having access to a fleet of high-security vehicles, including a luxury BMW for official duties, Singh consistently preferred his modest Maruti. This simple act of choice, Arun explained, was a reaffirmation of Singh’s commitment to the middle class and the common man.

“He would often say, ‘Asim, I don’t like travelling in this car (BMW). My car is the Maruti,'” Arun recalled. This gesture went beyond a mere preference for a vehicle; it was a symbol of the former PM’s humility and his roots in the middle-class ethos.

While the BMW represented the grandeur of his official stature, Singh’s attachment to the Maruti 800 echoed his identity as a man of the people. His gaze would often linger on his beloved car as the motorcade passed by, a quiet yet powerful testament to the values he held dear.

Asim Arun’s post not only captured Singh’s personal simplicity but also reminded the nation of a leader who, despite his immense responsibilities, never lost sight of the people he sought to serve.

ALSO READ: “A Visionary Leader”, World Leaders Express Respect For Manmohan Singh

Filed under

Dr Manmohan Singh Former PM

