Why May 1 Is Celebrated As Maharashtra Day And Gujarat Day: Know The Story

Every year, while the world observes May 1 as International Labour Day, the Indian states of Maharashtra and Gujarat mark this day for an additional reason—it is the day they were officially formed in 1960. For the people of these two states, May 1 is not just about labour rights, but about pride, heritage, and a hard-won identity.

Though celebrated as Labour Day globally, for Maharashtra and Gujarat, May 1 holds deeper meaning. In Maharashtra, it is known as Maharashtra Diwas, and in Gujarat, it is celebrated as Gujarat Gaurav Din or Gujarat Sthapana Divas. The date serves as a tribute to the cultural richness, unique histories, and contributions these states have made to India.

The Road to Maharashtra: A Struggle for Linguistic Identity

Maharashtra came into being on May 1, 1960, following a prolonged demand for a separate Marathi-speaking state. The roots of this demand can be traced back to the early 20th century when the Indian National Congress proposed the idea of linguistic states.

The movement gained real traction after India’s independence in 1947. In 1956, the Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti (United Maharashtra Committee) was established to push for a Marathi-majority state.

To address such demands, the Indian government set up a commission in 1959 to restructure states based on language. The panel recommended the creation of a Marathi-speaking state, which would include Bombay and adjacent regions.

On May 1, 1960, Maharashtra was officially formed. For many, this marked not just a political change but a cultural affirmation.

“The establishment of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960, marked the beginning of a new chapter in the Marathas’ history.”

Gujarat’s Formation: From the Mahagujarat Movement to Statehood

The people of Gujarat also had their own parallel movement to form a separate state. Their efforts date back to 1928 with the launch of the Mahagujarat Movement, which called for a state that would represent Gujarati-speaking citizens.

During the 1950s, this movement gained widespread support. The same panel set up by the government in 1956 for linguistic reorganization proposed that Gujarat and Saurashtra be separated from Bombay State to create a new state for Gujaratis.

On May 1, 1960, Gujarat was officially carved out, with Ahmedabad becoming its first capital.

“Gujarat Gaurav Din, or Gujarat Day, is observed on May 1 to honour the state of Gujarat’s establishment in 1960.”

The synchronized formation of both states was a strategic move to ensure fairness and maintain national unity, giving equal recognition to both Marathi and Gujarati identities.

Modern-Day Celebrations: Unity in Diversity

Both states celebrate their formation day with enthusiasm and cultural pride. In Maharashtra, major celebrations take place at Shivaji Park in Dadar, where parades and ceremonies are held.

In Gujarat, the Sabarmati Riverfront becomes the centre of attraction, showcasing the state’s traditions, art, and community spirit.

Public events, cultural performances, and competitions are organised across cities. These occasions are not just state holidays—they are moments of remembrance and celebration of what it means to be Marathi or Gujarati.

The celebrations remind people of the importance of linguistic and cultural identity in India’s federal structure, while also reinforcing the unity shared between the two states that were born together on the same day.

