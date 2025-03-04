Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
  • Why Mayawati Expelled Her Nephew Akash Anand From The The BSP

Why Mayawati Expelled Her Nephew Akash Anand From The The BSP

Mayawati's decision to expel her nephew Akash Anand from the BSP has exposed deep internal fissures within the party, hinting at a brewing power struggle. The move follows Anand's defiance of party orders and his alleged proximity to a rival faction led by his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth.

The decision by Mayawati to expel her nephew Akash Anand from the BSP has exposed deep internal fissures within the party.


Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday expelled her nephew, Akash Anand, from the party — a decision made just a day after stripping him of all key positions. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stated that the move was taken “in the interest and movement” of the party.

The decision marks the second time Anand has been ousted from the party, despite Mayawati previously naming him as her political successor. The unexpected move has sparked speculation about internal power struggles and the influence of party loyalists.

Role of Ashok Siddharth in Anand’s Downfall

A key factor in Anand’s removal appears to be the influence of his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, a longtime loyalist of Mayawati. Before dismissing Anand, Mayawati had already suspended Siddharth from the party. Sources indicate that Mayawati suspected Anand was entirely under Siddharth’s sway.

Siddharth, who oversaw BSP’s affairs in southern states, reportedly operated a parallel power structure without Mayawati’s knowledge. Several key coordinators and senior leaders had aligned themselves with Siddharth, creating a faction within the party. This growing influence raised concerns among Mayawati’s inner circle.

A senior party leader revealed, “Mayawati believed that Anand’s decisions were no longer his own but heavily guided by Siddharth. This dual power structure was weakening the party’s core leadership.”

Mayawati Facing Heat 

There were also concerns about a possible challenge to the party’s traditional leadership. According to reports, Mayawati feared that Siddharth, Anand, and Anand’s wife, Pragya, were forming a trio that could undermine the party’s old guard. Although Mayawati refrained from directly naming Pragya, she subtly referred to her in a press statement as “that girl.”

Anand’s open opposition to the BSP’s long-standing ‘Kitaab System’ — a traditional method of fundraising — further alienated him from the party’s senior leaders. His stance against the system, especially during recent state elections, was seen as a direct challenge to the established order.

“Anand’s defiance of the Kitaab System upset many veteran leaders,” said a BSP insider. “He was trying to bring change, but the party wasn’t ready for it.”

Mayawati Signalled Signs of Trouble Before the Expulsion

Mayawati had been signaling her dissatisfaction with Anand’s leadership for some time. In a Lucknow meeting on March 2, she elevated Anand’s brother, Ishan Anand, to the same rank — sending a clear message that Anand was not the sole heir to the BSP’s legacy.

This wasn’t the first time Mayawati had sidelined Anand. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she removed him from the coordinator post and barred him from managing the party’s campaign. However, following a wave of grassroots support for Anand, she reinstated him with a word of caution.

The immediate trigger for Anand’s latest expulsion was linked to a wedding. On February 7, Siddharth’s son — Anand’s brother-in-law — held a wedding in Agra. Mayawati had explicitly instructed party leaders not to attend the event due to her displeasure with Siddharth.

Despite her orders, Anand attended the wedding along with several BSP leaders aligned with Siddharth. His father, Anand Kumar, notably chose to stay away. This defiance reportedly sealed Anand’s fate.

“The wedding episode was the tipping point,” a senior BSP leader said. “Mayawati saw it as a direct challenge to her authority.”

